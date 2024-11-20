Sean Diddy's chilling handwritten ‘things to do list’ for family member, legal team seized in prison cell raid

Sean Diddy Combs' attorneys on Tuesday claimed that his sex trafficking case may have to be dropped due to “prosecutorial errors” made during a recent raid conducted at the rap mogul's prison cell. Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo blamed prosecutors of a “complete institutional failure” that they claim might have put the case in jeopardy.(REUTERS)

During his appearance at the emergency court hearing in New York on Tuesday, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo blamed prosecutors of a “complete institutional failure” that they claim might have put the case in jeopardy.

The lawyers went on to argue that Diddy's “constitutional rights” were violated after federal agents seized 19 pages of the rapper's notes during the last month raid and shared them with prosecutors.

What did Diddy's handwritten confidential notes contain?

Diddy's handwritten confidential notes to his legal staff regarding defense tactics for his impending trial were among the materials, according to Agnifilo.

Moreover, the rapper's “Things to Do” list included an instruction for his family member to “find dirt” on two suspected victims, as well as pages where he put “inspirational” phrases for himself, he added.

The prearranged sweep, according to Agnifilo, was a “pretext” for a jail official to target the rapper.

Withdrawal of the prosecution team or “dismissal of the indictment” are two possible remedies, he stated.

Also Read: New set of Diddy lawsuits accuse him of sexually assaulting and drugging teen girl, Florida man

Here's what Judge Arun Subramanian said

After hearing his argument, Judge Arun Subramanian directed the prosecution to temporarily destroy all the copies of the documents.

The defense filed additional court documents on Friday, stating that they just discovered prosecutors had the confidential material from the October 28 raid. This led to the emergency hearing.

Defense attorneys are currently investigating the occurrence to ascertain the severity of the situation, Agnifilo informed the court.

In order to determine what transpired during the search, he added, the court must examine the security tape from the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center, where Diddy is being detained.

Subramanian directed The Bureau of Prisons to preserve the video.

Diddy, who was arrested on September 17, has been incarcerated pending trial for sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper has refuted all the allegations and is scheduled to stand trial in May.