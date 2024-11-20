After Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat quits Kundali Bhagya: ‘Goodbyes are not easy’

His Insta post

Paras took to Instagram to share the update with his fans. He shared several pictures from the show’s set, saying goodbyes are not easy.

“Every beginning has an end and every end is a new beginning. Goodbyes are not easy but here I am bidding goodbye to a show that has been closest to my heart and a show that has worked like magic in story of my life,” he wrote.

The actor went on to express his gratitude to the whole team behind the show, writing, “Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor ma'am, @zeetv @varunthebabbar sir, @tanusridgupta ma'am, @ritesh.n.yadav ji, @sahil.sharma540 sir, entire production and direction team ,all my coactors and crew members who were more like a family to me. I will always be thankful for this opportunity".

He gave a special shout-out to his fans. “And how can I not thank my insta fam and everyone of you who has been supporting me through my journey. I am nothing without you all and all I need is your love and support. Cannot wait to unfold another chapter of my journey. And trust me this chapter will blow your mind. Love You All. Signing Off As RAJVEER LUTHRA,” Paras wrapped up.

Paras was roped in to essay the titular character after the show took a generation leap a few years ago. Alongside Paras, Sana Sayyad essayed the female lead. However, Sana quit the show a few months ago due to her pregnancy.

Shraddha Arya quits the show

Paras’ update comes after mom-to-be Shraddha Arya, who was associated with the show since its inception, announced her exit from the series.

“You won’t believe that I wrote and deleted this caption at least 25 times ‘cuz.. nothing .. no words could truly describe what I carry in my heart at this moment.. the moment I bid adieu to my most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting & Loyal piece of work. This Show saw me Grow.. grow from a silly- goofy young girl to a married responsible (now) mother to be (who’s still quite silly & goofy but that’s besides the point). So you can imagine how close this journey has been to my heart,” she wrote.

Shraddha added, “7 AND A HALF YEARS of being PREETA were nothing short of a real life fairy tale with Fancy Clothes, Fame, popularity, wonderful work team & co actors, travel, glamour, challenging scenes, Dance , Drama , and everything that an Artist’s Perfect life is build of. Thank You @ektarkapoor for Choosing me to be the one to have and revel in this ELITE LIFE experience”.

About the show

The ZEE TV’s long-running series is officially set to conclude in December. After a run of almost eight years, the final episode is scheduled to air on December 6. The show, which premiered in 2017, became a household favourite because of its twists and turns. It is the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya.