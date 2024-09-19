EXCLUSIVE| Sana Sayyad reveals being due mid October: Imaad and I cried when we got to know

Flaunting her baby bump in full bloom, actor Sana Sayyad announced her first pregnancy with husband Imaad Shamsi recently, and she shares the moment was "happy and emotional". "It's like I was feeling all the emotions at once. I have completed my 35 weeks. The baby is due mid October. Anytime during October, he or she will arrive and bless us," she tells, while talking to us exclusively. Sana Sayyad announces pregnancy

The 29-year-old further goes on to share how she broke the news to her partner. "Initially, I didn't know what to do. I just sat with my pregnancy kit. He has a habit of coming home and sitting holding my hand. When he held it this time, I had the test in my hand," she continues, "He felt something was in my hand and when he saw that it was positive, we both cried, then we laughed. My mother and mother in law, both were very emotional too."

"I just want a healthy and happy baby. Imaad feels that we will have a girl, my mother feels that we will have a boy," adds the actor, who was last seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya, before taking a break after four months of her pregnancy.

Sayyad shares that she had to go on a hiatus to take rest and when her baby bump started showing quite evidently. "I have a normal pregnancy but initially I had a low lying placenta. My doctor advised me if I could watch my step and not lift anything heavy or dance, climb stairs, just be a little careful. I had to take such precautions, hence I worked only till the forth month of my pregnancy. I decided that it's better to take a break and chill for some time," she says.

She also shares that she will "take a break for sometime", once the baby is here. "And then, if something great comes across, I would definitely want to get back to work. I am so used to working that not working makes me feel weird. I luckily have a very supportive family. Both my in-laws and husband will have my back, I am sure!" the actor ends.