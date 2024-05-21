Exclusive| Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani breaks silence on divorce rumours with wife Poonam Preet: I went numb

Actor Sanjay Gagnani got married to his wife Poonam Preet in 2021 and recently, reports surfaced that they were considering taking a divorce. He had put up a cryptic Instagram Story which he later deleted that led to the speculations. Breaking silence on the matter for the first time, Gagnani tells us that the rumours are all false. Sanjay Gagnani reacts to divorce rumours

Sharing his reaction, the actor says, “When I first read about it, I was numb for a few hours because I didn’t know how to react. I love my wife and I was only worried about how it would affect her. Thankfully, she is an actor herself, so she understands such rumours are a part and parcel of being a part of this industry. We just said, ‘we both know that we are with each other, and we love each other. So, we don’t care what the world has to say about us’, and then we started ignoring it all.”

The 35-year-old insists that people read too much into his post and reveals how he reacted to the reports saying he has consulted divorce lawyers. “When I read that, I laughed out loud and immediately got back to my work. Me and Poonam are too strong to get affected by any of it. We are both actors, so she understands,” he says.

On the work front, it has been a year since Gagnani left one of his most notable works, Kundali Bhagya. He is now going to be seen in a music video titled Raat Abhi which he has also co-produced. The actor reveals he has been typecast to villainous roles after his stint on his TV show. “But I am not surprised by it. That is just how the industry works, so I have no complaints. After Kundali Bhagya, I got offered a lot of roles, but I didn’t take up any of them because I don’t want to settle for anything average,” he ends.