Kundali Bhagya actor Akanksha Juneja rues not getting a flat in Mumbai due to her acting background

Getting a rented accommodation in Mumbai can be a daunting task, and Kundali Bhagya actor Akanksha Juneja is going through the same struggle, finding it tough to find a good flat in a society because of her showbiz background. “I’ve seen 100 flats in the last one month, and have been denied everywhere,” reveals Juneja, who’s hunting for a house for herself in Mumbai, but even an almost confirmed deal breaks as soon as the landlords get to know about her being an actor. Akanksha Juneja finds difficulty in renting a flat in Mumbai because of her profession

“I’ve been going from one building to another... I almost finalised a flat after looking at the pictures and went for a final meeting with the owner along with the cheque. But the moment he got to know my profession, he clearly refused saying that they don’t give flats to actors. Before this also, I had really liked an apartment that my broker had shown, but the landlord said it isn’t available for rent soon after he got to know I’m an actor.” the actor shares her ordeal, adding that there are “several societies that have a strict rule of not giving flats to actors”.

Unable to wrap her head around how someone’s profession can become a hinderance in finding a place to live, the 33-year-old questions, “What’s their problem with actors? Why do they think we would cause them trouble? Or party and create nuisance all the time? This is the general perception and that needs to change. In so many buildings, agents are clearly told that actors and bachelors are not allowed. Sadly, I fall in both the categories. So, this whole process of finding a rented place in Mumbai is pretty traumatic for single actors.”

Stating that it is both “shocking and hurtful”, Juneja calls it one of the harsh realities of being a part of the entertainment industry. “I would like to appeal to the government to release a circular to help people like us, so that no one can deny us our basic rights. Through social media, we can only highlight the problem, but no solution comes out of that,” she rues, adding even landlords need to be kinder towards single actors.

“People should understand that actors are also humans, we are not aliens. It is important to make one common rule of renting out flats for everyone, irrespective of someone’s relationship status or profession,” she ends.

