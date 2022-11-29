Wedding Anniversary special-I did not believe in the institution of marriage: Sanjay Gagnani

November 28 marked one year anniversary of actor Sanjay Gagnani and wife Poonam Preet Bhatia, and he is filled with love and all things nice. However, the Kundali Bhagya actor did not always liked the idea of marriage.

He shares, “Honestly, I did not believe in the institution of marriage. I was always very ‘marriage-phobic’. But after I met Poonam and we got into a live-in relationship, slowly and gradually I got a little confident about the idea of spending my life as a married couple. I was like ok, let’s do it. Waise bhi kuch khaas farak nahi padta because we were in live-in relationship. It was her dream to get married. She wanted to have big fat punjabi wedding. So we did it and it was beautiful.”

Gagnani says there were no particular reasons for not believing in the institution, but as he is extremely happy now, rest does not matter anymore.

Ask him about meeting the love of his life, and Gagnani tells us, “It’s a social media love story. We met on facebook. I was already an actor when I added her on social media and she was doing print modelling in Delhi. We started chatting and I told her that she is very photogenic, and should consider shifting to Mumbai for career growth. She came and we started dating and the rest is history.”

The two were in a live-in relationship for the longest time, before getting married in 2021, and Gagnani feels that’s why he does not see much of a difference after marriage. “Nothing really changed for us. We had spent enough time together even before getting married, so aisa kuch nahi hai jaisa log kehte hain ki shaadi ke baad ye hojaaega, wo hojaaega. Having said that, the only change that I have noticed in me is that I have become more caring and more possessive in a positive manner. I have become more secure and responsible as a partner,” he points out.

As for the special first annivarsary plans, the couple will be going to Phuket, Phi Phi Island and James Bond island. “It’s totally her plan because she does not let me give surprises. She is also very fussy about the places she visits on special occasion. I have no say in that. You know how a guy should always be obedient to the partner in a relationship if he wants to be happy(laughs),” Gagnani signs off.