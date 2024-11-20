Blue Box Episode 8: Release date, preview, where to watch and more

The last episode of Blue Box offered us a glimpse at one of Taiki and Haryu's formidable competitors at the qualifiers. Anime media reports had already informed viewers earlier this month that two new additions to the voice cast would be walking out soon. It's finally time to gear up for the entry of Shota Hyodo (voiced by Yuki Ono) and Shuji Yusa (voiced by Kensho Ono) in Episode 8. Chinatsu is pictured in a preview image for Blue Box Episode 8. (Telecom Animation Film)

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the ongoing Dan Da Dan simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

With just one day to go, Blue Box Episode 8 will delve deeper into the young athletes juggling their sports careers, school, feelings and life in general. The next episode will introduce us to new badminton contenders as the competitive fire rages on at the qualifiers.

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, combining two consecutive running cours of the sports anime, the Telecom Animation Film production features Official Hige Dandism's “Same Blue” as the opening theme song. The 20+ minute-long episodes close out with the ending theme “Teenage Blue” by Eve. The forthcoming “Score!” episode will be out tomorrow. Here's what we know about the anime's next release schedule.

Blue Box Episode 8 Release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, November 21, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, November 21, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 21, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 21, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, November 21, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, November 22, at 12:57 am

Blue Box Episode 8 preview:

What to expect from Blue Box Episode 8?

Episode 7, “Can I Have One?” saw Chinatsu initially posing indifferent to overhearing her competitors' harsh critique of her performance. However, she ultimately expresses her innate thoughts to a concerned Taiki. In the episode's final moments, she catches him off guard as she seemingly admits that she was jealous of Hina when she playfully stole a bit from Taiki's snack.

Tomorrow's episode, “Score!” or “One,” will see them both bury themselves into strenuous preparations for their upcoming matches. Ups and downs are inevitably expected. With Chinatsu and Taiki's deepening dynamic at the centre, some things are bound to get complicated. The eighth episode will officially and formally introduce viewers to Taiki and Haryu's potential double's competitors, Shota Hyodo and Shuji Yusa.

Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com