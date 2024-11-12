Blue Box Episode 7: Release date, where to watch, preview and more

Blue Box's last episode opened a brand-new emotional chapter, digging deeper into Hina's latent feelings. As a result, the upcoming episode is bound to tug at our heartstrings as we get to know each leading character better. Blue Box Episode 7 will be out this Thursday.(Telecom Animation Film)

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the ongoing Dan Da Dan simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion. Blue Box Episode 7, releasing this week, will again catch the two and other supporting characters balancing their young sports careers, school, feelings and life in general.

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, combining two consecutive running cours of the sports anime, the Telecom Animation Film production features Official Hige Dandism's “Same Blue” as the opening theme song. The 20+ minute-long episodes close out with the ending theme “Teenage Blue” by Eve. The forthcoming “Can I Have One” episode will be out in two days. Here's what we know about the anime's next release schedule.

Blue Box Episode 7 Release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, November 14, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, November 14, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 14, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 14, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, November 14, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, November 15, at 12:57 am

Blue Box Episode 7 preview:

What to expect from Blue Box Episode 7?

Episode 6, “Wish Me Luck,” particularly focussed on Hina's perspective. Even though she doesn't explicitly spell out her feelings for Taiki, it's understood what she truly feels for him. Her newfound feelings further complicate the mounting pressure around her gymnastics contest. The upcoming episode is expected to pick up from there as the sports anime delves further into the potentially brewing love triangle between Hina, Taiki and Chinatsu, as all of their true hidden feelings surface to the top.

