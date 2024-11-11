Menu Explore
Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 11, 2024 11:01 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7.

Exciting news for Blue Lock fans! The highly anticipated sequel of the hit anime has just announced the release date for its next episode. Get ready for more intense soccer action as the story continues to unfold!

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

The previous episode was just a build-up to the match between Blue Lock XI and Japan U-20 National Team. While fans supported Japan in hopes of some Sae Itoshi action, Blue Lock XI began to attack when the match started. However, Oliver Aiku was quick enough to study the chemical reaction between Isagi and Bachira and blocked a goal-scoring opportunity.

Also Read: One Piece announces another two-week break after just returning from one

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on Saturday, November 16 at 11:30 pm (JST). It will be available to almost all the fans on the same day as the episode will be simulcasted. However, the exact time of the episode may differ due to various time zones followed across the globe. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amSaturdayNovember 16
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayNovember 16
British Summer Time3:30 pmSaturdayNovember 16
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmSaturdayNovember 16
Indian Standard Time8 pmSaturdayNovember 16
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayNovember 16
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayNovember 16
Australia Central Standard Time12 amSundayNovember 17

Where to watch Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7?

The latest episode of the anime will premiere on IM Animation which is the new programming block of TV Asahi. This will be followed by the anime airing on local networks such as Animax and AT-X and more. For international fans, the episode will be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more.

Also Read: When is Dan Da Dan Episode 7 releasing? Where to watch, new preview and more

What to expect from Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7?

The upcoming episode will resume the match from the previous episode and the diamond generation will likely plan a counterattack to Blue Lock's attack. In addition, it is also expected that Sae Itoshi will plan the Japanese team's attack during this time. What is left to be seen is if he will go for the goal himself or let the attackers score it.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
