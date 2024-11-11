Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Exciting news for Blue Lock fans! The highly anticipated sequel of the hit anime has just announced the release date for its next episode. Get ready for more intense soccer action as the story continues to unfold! Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

The previous episode was just a build-up to the match between Blue Lock XI and Japan U-20 National Team. While fans supported Japan in hopes of some Sae Itoshi action, Blue Lock XI began to attack when the match started. However, Oliver Aiku was quick enough to study the chemical reaction between Isagi and Bachira and blocked a goal-scoring opportunity.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on Saturday, November 16 at 11:30 pm (JST). It will be available to almost all the fans on the same day as the episode will be simulcasted. However, the exact time of the episode may differ due to various time zones followed across the globe. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday November 16 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday November 16 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday November 16 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday November 16 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Saturday November 16 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday November 16 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday November 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Sunday November 17

Where to watch Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7?

The latest episode of the anime will premiere on IM Animation which is the new programming block of TV Asahi. This will be followed by the anime airing on local networks such as Animax and AT-X and more. For international fans, the episode will be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more.

What to expect from Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7?

The upcoming episode will resume the match from the previous episode and the diamond generation will likely plan a counterattack to Blue Lock's attack. In addition, it is also expected that Sae Itoshi will plan the Japanese team's attack during this time. What is left to be seen is if he will go for the goal himself or let the attackers score it.