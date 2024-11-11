When is Dan Da Dan Episode 7 releasing? Where to watch, new preview and more

With new messy developments on Momo and Okarun’s plate, Dan Da Dan is equally focussed on building an upward-moving arc for the pair’s friendship. Meanwhile, Turbo Granny isn’t quite out of their lives as they’d once believed, expanding the main character roster as initially teased ahead of the series premiere. Dan Da Dan Episode 7, "To a Kinder World", will be released on Thursday, November 24, 2024. (Science SARU)

Dan Da Dan Episode 6, "A Dangerous Woman Arrives," maps out an unlikely collaboration between Momo, Okarun and Turbo Granny in an even more unexpected quest to find Okarun’s “family jewels.” The leading duo’s troubles are only further bubbling out of control now that they don’t just have their supernatural archnemesis back in their lives but also their fellow schoolmate Aira to deal with. Her inclusion in the wacky mess is inevitable after acquiring the brand-new ability to see spirits, as the golden sphere empowers her with the main character syndrome

The official preview of Dan Da Dan Episode 7 has revealed the upcoming entry’s title as “To a Kinder World” beforehand. The forthcoming episode is expected to delve deeper into Aira’s backstory and what tied her life’s red string to the demonic presence bent on playing her “Mother.”

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode, “To a Kinder World," will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s release schedule.

Dan Da Dan Episode 7 release date and time

Crunchyroll confirmed the broadcast and information about the Japanese title ahead of Episode 7’s release date. From October 3 onwards, weekly episodes will be released at 9 am PT.

Episodes following in line are expected to follow the same time schedule.

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, November 14, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, November 14, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 14, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, November 14, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 14, at 9:30 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, November 15, at 2 am

Watch Dan Da Dan Episode 7 preview:

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot. Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com