Attack on Titan voice actor accuses Crunchyroll of privacy breach: ‘…opened private mail, threw away’ fan letters…

The global go-to anime library Crunchyroll is under fire for allegedly violating the privacy of Attack on Titan's English dub version voice actor David Wald. On October 26 (IST), the American voice artist, who is also celebrated for his roles in anime, including Fairy Tail, SK8 the Infinity and One Piece, accused the streaming platform of an unforgivable blunder. American voice actor David Wald is known for lending his voice to Attack on Titan character Hannes, among other roles like Fairy Tail's Gajeel and SK8 the Infinity's Adam and more. (Instagram )

Per Wald's accusations stated on social media, now hitting the anime community like a wrecking ball, Crunchyroll allegedly opened his private mail and threw away letters sent by fans. His bombshell claims also mention that the anime streamer's staff passed out gift items intended for him amongst themselves instead of letting them reach the target receiver.

Also read | Anime rankings: Dan Da Dan, Ranma ½ dominate Netflix Global Top 10, new One Piece shoots high; other weekly ratings out

English dub version Attack on Titan voice actor David Wald levels severe allegations against Crunchyroll

“Dear friends: if you sent me anything care of Funimation or Crunchyroll in the last 5 years, I apologise, I didn’t get it. I learned yesterday that @Crunchyroll opened my private mail, threw away your letters, and passed out any included items to their staff,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As soon as his tweet hit the microblogging platform, Otakus and other netizens voiced their concerns about him possibly being a victim of “mail theft.” In his replies to the fans, Wald implied that he had emailed company officials. However, none of his emails were responded to. In yet another comment, he wrote, “I’ve been emailing the producers for the last 24 hours. No response.” Fellow English dub anime voice actor Daman Mills, best known for his contributions to Neon Genesis Evangelion, was among those left dumbstruck by the alleged revelations. A speechless Mills asked Wald, “Are you serious?!?!?!” The AOT voice actor answered, “So, so, so serious. Possibly never more serious.”

More revelations pour out in comments

An anime enthusiast finally asked him how he learned about the invasion of his privacy; Wald suggested whistleblowers were at play. “Answering would put others in jeopardy. Suffice to say I’m in possession now of two of the unique items recovered from their employee giveaway table,” he replied.

In a follow-up tweet, he shared a picture of some fan-made merchandise sent to him by SK8, the Infinity series fan and X user @alchimique, sometime during the past half a decade. “Dear fellow workers at @Crunchyroll - below is a photo of the complete contents of one of the packages addressed to me that was opened and distributed to employees. If you ended up in possession of any of it, I would very much like it returned to me,” he wrote online.

The Fairy Tail voice actor returned to the platform hours later and pushed a cryptic message, possibly indirectly levelling far worse claims against the company in a joking tone. “Me, thinking: ‘...Jeez, it’s a good thing I didn’t tell them about the gay discrimination. Or the medical discrimination. Or the union busting. Or the continuous culture of fear. Or the hostile workplace environment, or…” he said in response to the outpouring of support from the anime community online.

Crunchyroll has yet to issue an official statement in response to the accusations.

Also read | John Wick anime film confirmed: Prequel storyline to Keanu Reeves' retired assassin's life will finally answer why…

User @alchimique and others involved in assembling the fan-made merch collection for Wald also took to their respective X pages and spoke out. Referencing the SK8 the Infinity character, alchimique wrote on X, “TFW Adam Skateboards is part of federal crimes but he didn't commit them. It was not in my bingo card that my first fanzine ever is also evidence of federal crimes committed by streaming service management."

User @jujujulieta, who also seemingly contributed to the fan magazine, reposted Wald's tweet, saying, “hahahaha I did the cover for this zine, and designed a keyholder. The rage I am feeling ahhahahahaaha 👁️👄👁️”

Alchimique further provided a context in a series of tweets that the picture Wald shared was originally “snapped and included with tracking number in an email to DW” when they sent it. “That's why he has any proof that it exists and that it was both sent and then delivered to” Crunchyroll, the user added. They also pointed out that their package was almost three years old.

The Sk8 series fan also condemned Crunchyroll for its alleged crimes on X, “I was a mod for this zine project and we were so stoked to send Mr. Wald a complete package because his performance as Adam meant a lot to us. @Crunchyroll treating our directly addressed fan package and 5 years of fanmail like free promo items to give away is upsetting.”