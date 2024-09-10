 Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 10, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11.

The popular Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode will soon be released according to the schedule. Episode 10 of the anime focused on chapters 32 to 34 of the manga and parts of Chapter 35. Thus, fans interested in what’s next in the plot can read Chapter 35 onwards while they wait for the next episode. The next episode will feature two epic battles fans ave been craving for.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11 will be released on September 15.(@fairytail_PR/X)
Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11 will be released on September 15.(@fairytail_PR/X)

Also Read: Terminator Zero commands anime ratings on Netflix's Global Top 10; My Hero Academia Season 7 makes gains on local chart

When will Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11 be released?

Episode 11 of the anime is scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm(JST) on Sunday, September 15. While the date of release of the next episode will remain across the globe, the time of release of the episode can differ from country to country. However, international fans can utilise the following schedule of release to catch the episode just in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time zones

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

1:30 am

Sunday

September 15, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

4:30 am

Sunday

September 15, 2024

British Summer Time

9:30 am

Sunday

September 15, 2024

Central European Summer Time

10:30 am

Sunday

September 15, 2024

Indian Standard Time

2:00 pm

Sunday

September 15, 2024

Philippine Standard Time

4:30 pm

Sunday

September 15, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time

6:00 pm

Sunday

September 15, 2024

Where to watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11?

The episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo TV and TV Osaka among others. International fans can watch new episodes on streaming giants including Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll and Netflix via the subscription model. The latest episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest is also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Also Read: ‘BTS is 7!’: Fans go ballistic as Suga is excluded from ‘K-pop Global Idol Group’ ad amid DUI controversy

What to expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11?

A battle between Natsu and Wraith will be the highlight of Episode 11. The previous episode foreshadowed a fight between Laxus and Kiria who are currently the most powerful demon slayers in the anime. Thus their fight might also feature in the next episode.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On