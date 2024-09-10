Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more
Read to know the exact release date, time and more about Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11.
The popular Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode will soon be released according to the schedule. Episode 10 of the anime focused on chapters 32 to 34 of the manga and parts of Chapter 35. Thus, fans interested in what’s next in the plot can read Chapter 35 onwards while they wait for the next episode. The next episode will feature two epic battles fans ave been craving for.
Also Read: Terminator Zero commands anime ratings on Netflix's Global Top 10; My Hero Academia Season 7 makes gains on local chart
When will Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11 be released?
Episode 11 of the anime is scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm(JST) on Sunday, September 15. While the date of release of the next episode will remain across the globe, the time of release of the episode can differ from country to country. However, international fans can utilise the following schedule of release to catch the episode just in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.
Time zones
Release Time
Release Day
Release Date
Pacific Daylight Time
1:30 am
Sunday
September 15, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time
4:30 am
Sunday
September 15, 2024
British Summer Time
9:30 am
Sunday
September 15, 2024
Central European Summer Time
10:30 am
Sunday
September 15, 2024
Indian Standard Time
2:00 pm
Sunday
September 15, 2024
Philippine Standard Time
4:30 pm
Sunday
September 15, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time
6:00 pm
Sunday
September 15, 2024
Where to watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11?
The episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo TV and TV Osaka among others. International fans can watch new episodes on streaming giants including Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll and Netflix via the subscription model. The latest episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest is also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
Also Read: ‘BTS is 7!’: Fans go ballistic as Suga is excluded from ‘K-pop Global Idol Group’ ad amid DUI controversy
What to expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11?
A battle between Natsu and Wraith will be the highlight of Episode 11. The previous episode foreshadowed a fight between Laxus and Kiria who are currently the most powerful demon slayers in the anime. Thus their fight might also feature in the next episode.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.