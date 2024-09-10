Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more

The popular Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode will soon be released according to the schedule. Episode 10 of the anime focused on chapters 32 to 34 of the manga and parts of Chapter 35. Thus, fans interested in what’s next in the plot can read Chapter 35 onwards while they wait for the next episode. The next episode will feature two epic battles fans ave been craving for. Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11 will be released on September 15.(@fairytail_PR/X)

When will Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11 be released?

Episode 11 of the anime is scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm(JST) on Sunday, September 15. While the date of release of the next episode will remain across the globe, the time of release of the episode can differ from country to country. However, international fans can utilise the following schedule of release to catch the episode just in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1:30 am Sunday September 15, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 4:30 am Sunday September 15, 2024 British Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday September 15, 2024 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Sunday September 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 2:00 pm Sunday September 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Sunday September 15, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday September 15, 2024

Where to watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11?

The episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo TV and TV Osaka among others. International fans can watch new episodes on streaming giants including Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll and Netflix via the subscription model. The latest episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest is also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

What to expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 11?

A battle between Natsu and Wraith will be the highlight of Episode 11. The previous episode foreshadowed a fight between Laxus and Kiria who are currently the most powerful demon slayers in the anime. Thus their fight might also feature in the next episode.