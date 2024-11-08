Demon Slayer Season 4 not so mysteriously soars on Netflix's Top 10 list; Dan Da Dan, Dragon Ball Daima also rank high

Demon Slayer has often occupied high-ranking positions as one of the most-watched non-English TV series on Netflix records. The much-loved anime's latest season - Hashira Training Arc again shot up on the streaming giant's global ranking this past week following its US premiere. Demon Slayer Season 4 and Dan Da Dan were some of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix this past week.(Netflix)

The global streamer simulcast Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 in select regions from May to June 2024, wrapping up its 8-episode run months ago. Throughout this course, the series based on Koyoharu Gotouge's best-selling manga constantly remained atop the trends, both locally and internationally. However, with new anime premieres lined up after its conclusion, the show ultimately gradually slipped out of Netflix’s Global Top 10 (non-English) TV rankings.

Also read | Attack on Titan voice actor accuses Crunchyroll of privacy breach: ‘…opened private mail, threw away’ fan letters…

How did Demon Slayer - Hashira Training Arc rejoin the Netflix race despite concluding earlier this year?

Demon Slayer Season 4’s Netflix premiere in the US was slated for October 31. It subsequently reassumed its place as the fifth most-watched non-English TV series in the world for the week October 28 - November 3, 2024. The stellar comeback stretched out the show’s non-consecutive nine-week stretch in the Top 10, hitting the 10.3 million hours viewed mark and amassing 2.6 million views just this week.

Other anime ranking on Netflix's Global Top 10

The Tanjiro Kamado-led storyline wasn’t the only anime title to crack the Top 10 rankings. Recent Netflix premieres of Dan Da Dan and Dragon Ball DAIMA, churning out weekly episodes, also fared strongly among global audiences. The former supernatural thrilling saga expanded its four-week spell on the roster, as it has 6.1 million hours viewed, translating to 3 million views in a week at #2.

At #10, Dragon Ball’s latest iteration returned for its second week on the Netflix chart. Rounding out the weekly rankings, it amassed 1.8 million views, with 2.4 million hours viewed.

Also read | Anime rankings: Dan Da Dan, Ranma ½ dominate Netflix Global Top 10, new One Piece shoots high; other weekly ratings out

While these two brand-new series continue their journey, Demon Slayer is on its way to wrapping up the anime franchise with its final trilogy of films instead of returning for a fifth season. The cinematic adventure, distributed worldwide by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will kick off sometime in 2025.