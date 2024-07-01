Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle Arc to be released as film trilogy

One of the popular anime series of the season Demon Slayer is about to conclude and the makers of the franchise have decided to give it the grand finale it deserves. The final arc of the anime will be released in a three-part film franchise. The anime series adapted from the works of Koyoharu Gotoge and the manga is expanded into 23 volumes. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle Arc episodes will culminate into a trio-instalment and will be released worldwide.(Crunchyroll)

Official announcement of Demon Slayer film trilogy

Crunchyroll and Sony Entertainment jointly announced the final episode of The Demon Slayer will be turned into three films. The announcement came on Sunday via the official account of Demon Slayer on the micro-blogging site, X, formerly known as Twitter. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will culminate in the adaptation of the final arc in the manga of the same name. The trio instalment of the anime will be released worldwide excluding certain countries in Asia.

Popular anime streaming platforms, Crunchyroll and SPE have taken exclusive rights to the title of the Shonen production. Important details of the films such as release date, cast and others have not been revealed to the public yet.

As reported by teh Hollywood Reporter, “Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop-cultural events of our time when it hits theatres,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll.

Previous film instalments of Demon Slayer

The film trio is not the first film in the Demon Slayer anime series. An early instalment titled, Mughen Train is set right before the events of the anime series. The movie follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado to become the demon slayer as we know him in the anime. After his family is killed by a demon and his sister is turned into one, the young boy sets on a mission to become a demon slayer. He is instructed to board the Mugen Train to catch demons after receiving missing reports of demon slayers.

The film grossed $500 million at the global box office and also holds the record of the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.