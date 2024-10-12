Dragon Ball Daima release schedule: When is Episode 2 coming out? Netflix premiere also confirmed

Dragon Ball DAIMA's brand-new entry to the long-running and beloved franchise celebrates the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's 1984 original manga. Crunchyroll beckoned the new Dragon Ball era with the anime's premiere on Friday, October 11, 2024. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2, 'Glorio,' will be released on Friday, October 18. (Toei Animation)

Toei Animation returned to produce the iconic series that has been a monumental part of most childhoods. With original story and character designs based on the creations of the late legendary manga creator, the ‘DAIMA’ iteration welcomes Otakus to the ‘Demon Realm.’

Once a running conspiracy shrinks Goku and his friends, they all become part of an adventure that lays the groundwork for introducing new characters like Gloria and Panzy in an unknown world.

Yoshitaka Yashima, the key animator of Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge, helms the charge in the director's chair for the new title alongside One Piece series director Aya Komaki. Yuko Kakihara manages the series composition and scenario, while Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru produces animation character designs. Dragon Ball DAIMA switches up the music scene by enlisting Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd as the composer for the opening theme song “Jaka Jaan,” performed by the singer-songwriting duo of CLIEVY and KEEN (C&K). The German music producer and DJ also produces the ending song “NAKAMA” with artist AI singing and writing the lyrics to the musical piece.

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA

The latest anime series’ weekly episodes will originally be broadcast in Japan by leading TV network Fuji Television. Meanwhile, international audiences can tune into new episodes every Friday on Crunchyroll.

A few days ago, it was confirmed that the new Dragon Ball adventure was also coming to Netflix. The show will first be available in Asia on October 14 and then roll out to global audiences on October 18 (release date may vary by country).

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2 release date and time

This series reportedly has a 20-episode count. According to Crunchyroll’s latest announcement, new Dragon Ball DAIMA episodes will be released on the go-to anime platform starting October 11 at 10 am PT (9 am PT starting November 7, after Daylight Saving Time ends).

Therefore, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2, ‘Glorio,' will follow the release schedule listed below.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Friday, October 18, at 1 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, October 18, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 18, at 10:30 pm

Watch the ‘Glorio’ episode preview:

Dragon Ball DAIMA episode schedule

This schedule is subject to change in case of reported delays or other changes.

Episode 1: October 11 at 10 am PT

Episode 2: October 18 at 10 am PT

Episode 3: October 25 at 10 am PT

Episode 4: November 1 at 10 am PT

Episode 5: November 8 at 9 am PT (Daylight Saving Time ends)

Episode 6: November 15 at 9 am PT

Episode 7: November 22 at 9 am PT

Episode 8: November 29 at 9 am PT

Episode 9: December 6 at 9 am PT

Episode 10: December 13 at 9 am PT

Episode 11: December 20 at 9 am PT

Episode 12: December 27 at 9 am PT

Episode 13: January 3 at 9 am PT

Episode 14: January 10 at 9 am PT

Episode 15: January 17 at 9 am PT

Episode 16: January 24 at 9 am PT

Episode 17: January 31 at 9 am PT

Episode 18: February 7 at 9 am PT

Episode 19: February 14 at 9 am PT

Episode 20: February 21 at 9 am PT