Dragon Ball Daima Indian language dubs to launch today: Where to watch and more deets revealed

Crunchyroll took another step in making anime more accessible to audiences across the globe. In a much-invited move, the streaming platform announced the early launch of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs of Dragon Ball DAIMA. The Weekly dubbed versions of the iconic saga’s latest iteration will be available for streaming from today (IST), November 9, onwards. Dragon Ball DAIMA's Indian language - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - dubs premiere on Crunchyroll.(Toei Animation)

Tracking a new Dragon Ball story brought alive from creative drafts to the screen thanks to the late mangaka legend Akira Toriyama, the DAIMA season originally premiered on October 11 as part of a stellar fall anime lineup. The new episodic premiere celebrates the 40th anniversary of the original Dragon Ball manga that first caught readers’ attention in 1984 via Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. As one of the best-selling Japanese comics, the franchise has since branched out into numerous adaptations available to global audiences through translated media.

Also read | Demon Slayer Season 4 not so mysteriously soars on Netflix's Top 10 list; Dan Da Dan, Dragon Ball Daima also rank high

Dragon Ball DAIMA English dub also on the way

The latest Toei Animation production’s weekly episodes are broadcast on Fuji TV on Fridays. Internationally, the series now streams on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu in select regions. In addition to the Indian dubs rolling out on Crunchyroll on Saturday, the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball DAIMA English dub are set to play in select US theatres from November 10 to 12, 2024.

The Dragon Ball DAIMA Special Panel, held at New York Comic Con on October 17, unveiled the lead English dub voice actors, including Stephanie Nadolny’s return as the voice of Goku and Aaron Dismuke stepping in to play the new character Glorio.

Also read | Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Akira Toriyama’s brand-new anime chapter has been directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki. Yuko Kakihara handles the series composition and scenario while Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru helms the animation character design.

Crunchyroll officially described the series: “Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them.”