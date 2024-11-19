‘Rip Overlord, Re:Zero…’: Sony's monopoly over anime industry questioned as media giant Kadokawa's acquisition looms

The anime fan community is already dreading an astounding development on the business side of things. Sony, which already has Crunchyroll and Aniplex and a considerable chunk of Western anime press (including the Anime News Network), is reportedly considering expanding its anime and gaming pool by acquiring the Japan media powerhouse Kodakawa Corporation. Kadokawa Corp, which owns several subsidiaries spanning the anime, manga, and gaming sub-industries, also owns the IPs to Overlord and Re:ZERO.

According to Reuters, the Tokyo-listed Sony is closing in on a potential offer to buy out the Japanese publisher that, in turn, is home to FromSoftware Inc (since 2014), the creator of hit PlayStation games such as Elden Ring and Bloodborne. Although a Kadokawa spokesman said that nothing has been officially decided, it appears that Sony is going after the gaming giant via Kadokawa Corp. On top of that, the Japanese big player also has a sizeable amount of IPs across anime and manga titles, which would undoubtedly stretch out its existing library through Crunchyroll and Aniplex.

“Kadokawa has a lot of powerful content centred around anime,” said Tomoaki Kawasaki, a senior analyst at Iwaicosmo Securities, per Bloomberg. The addition of Kadokawa’s lineup of content would ultimately make Sony “a formidable global competitor in anime,” he added.

Kodakawa's hold over the anime industry

Reuters reported earlier today that, according to sources, “The talks between the two sides are ongoing and, if successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks. " Sony already has a 2% stake in Kadokawa and its controlled entity FromSoftware. Originally branching out as a publisher in 1945, Kadokawa ultimately expanded its hold over the anime industry, with fantasy franchises, including Re:Zero and Delicious in Dungeon under its hold.

Earlier this year, Kadokawa acquired the anime studio Doga Kobo, responsible for anime such as Oshi no Ko Season 2, Chiikawa, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian. The conglomerate was already a major owner of the anime studios ENGI (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, Kantai Collection, Unnamed Memory, upcoming Medalist) and Kinema Citrus (My Happy Marriage, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Made in Abyss, Black Bullet and Barakamon).

According to GameBiz and CBR, Kodakawa's top 10 best-selling anime and manga IP for this year are: Delicious in Dungeon, KonsoSuba, Oshi no Ko, Unnamed Memory, God's Games We Play, The Eminence in Shadow, Kubi, Bungou Stray Dogs, Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again and Classroom of the Elite.

Fans not particularly excited about the Sony-Kodakawa deal

With a potential Sony-Kodakawa deal working out in the background, fans fear that it will inevitably lead to the former industry juggernaut’s monopoly over anime by-products. Numerous otakus instantly took to their social media to vent about a future in the making. “Kadokawa please do your job and reject this offer!! PLEASE. I don’t want Sony having control over intellectual properties (IPs) like Re:Zero, Steins: Gate, Sword Art Online etc,” a worried user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another commented, “Great just what we need, more of a monopoly for Sony over the anime industry. Reject this.”

A third lamented, “Sony already has a monopoly on enough things. Please no. But unfortunately, this is a Japanese company, so…”

Yet another wrote, “Rip Overlord Rip Shield Hero Rip Konosuba Rip SAO Rip Steins Gate (At least in the west lol) And many more popular shows made by Kadokawa but at least Sony has increased their monopoly size.” Another member of the fan community pointed out, “Not long ago, Kadokawa acquired the oldest studio, Doga Kobo

Sony also previously acquired Crunchyroll, but the initial deal fell through, which was eventually bought, resulting in Funimation being merged into Crunchyroll

If that happens then Sony will own all of Kadokawa.” A different user said, ngl I kinda worry about Re:Zero.”