Minecraft player builds stunning Astral Clocktower inspired from Bloodborne in blocky detail

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 20, 2023 02:23 PM IST

A Minecraft gamer has recently caught the attention of the gaming community by constructing a stunning tower. Here's why

Minecraft players continue to push their creativity to the limit with impressive builds inspired by popular video games. Recently, a gamer who goes by the name OmegaKartoffel on Reddit, has constructed a tower inspired by one of the most significant locations from the Bloodborne expansion, The Old Hunters.

Minecraft player builds stunning Astral Clocktower inspired from Bloodborne((Reddit/ OmegaKartoffel))
Bloodborne, a game developed by FromSoftware, is known for its unique Gothic and Victorian-era architecture designs. The game's setting, Yharnam, is full of intricate and beautiful buildings that have left a lasting impression on players. Minecraft players have taken note of this, and the game has become a popular choice for recreating famous locations from video games.

Built a Tower. Inspired by Bloodborne Astral Clocktower
by u/OmegaKartoffel in Minecraft

The Astral Clocktower is one of the final locations in The Old Hunters expansion and is where players have the chance to fight the game's boss, Lady Maria. OmegaKartoffel's Minecraft tower, while not an exact replica, bears a striking resemblance to the Astral Clocktower. Players can climb the tower and relive the game's memorable final battle while admiring the impressive attention to detail in the build.

It is not surprising that Bloodborne continues to inspire Minecraft players to create such magnificent builds. The game's popularity has not waned since its release nearly eight years ago. The Fishing Hamlet, the final area of The Old Hunters expansion, is also another popular location for players to recreate in Minecraft, although it is not included in OmegaKartoffel's build. This omission is understandable as it would require more effort and space to construct.

Also read | New to Minecraft Legends? 11 things you can do to go from beginner to legendary

From Minecraft builds to PSX demakes of Bloodborne, fans continue to show their adoration for the game. It is a testament to the game's legacy that it continues to captivate players to this day. As FromSoftware's reputation continues to grow, it is likely that Bloodborne's popularity will continue to rise. Bloodborne is available on PS4, and fans can continue to enjoy its unique world and challenging gameplay.

