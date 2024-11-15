Blue Lock Chapter 284: Exact release date, time and more

Mark your calendars—Blue Lock is back, and the game just got even more thrilling! The wait is almost over as the animation series gears up to release the next chapter, bringing more intense competition and high-stakes strategy to the page. Blue Lock Chapter 284 release date revealed.(@BLUELOCK_WM/X)

In the previous episode, Isagi levelled up his game to match Rin Itoshi. Just when the audience was sure that Itoshi had him, it was revealed that Isagi merely acted as a pawn for Kaiser to block the shot. However, despite a clever strategy, he missed the goal as his foot hit the goal's frame. Gagamaru deflected the shot from the goal, keeping Bastard Munchen in the game.

Blue Lock Chapter 284 release date and time

Since no hiatus has been announced by the manga yet, Blue Lock Chapter 284 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 20 at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, the worldwide release will take place on Tuesday, November 19. The time of release will differ across the globe due to the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday November 19 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday November 19 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday November 19 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday November 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday November 19 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday November 19 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday November 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday November 20

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 284?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 284?

In the upcoming chapter, once the Star Change System timer runs out, the two Master Strikers will be seen returning to the bench. This would be a huge opportunity for Isagi and Kaiser as Julian Loki who is their biggest threat will be forced to leave the pitch. The two can finally use their chemical reaction to score the winning goal.

It is also to be seen which two players will be introduced as a replacement for Noel Noa and Julian. In the case of Bastard Munchen, Noa could be replaced by either Kunigami Rensuke or Yukimiya Kenyu. Meanwhile, uncertainty will remain for Paris X Gen as to what Julian will decide for his team until the release of the next chapter.