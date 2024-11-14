Solo Leveling, One Piece, Blue Lock anime fans will be pleased with Crunchyroll's Hyderabad Comic Con booth this weekend

Crunchyroll is curating an immersive and unforgettable anime experience for anime superfans heading to the Hyderabad Comic Con 2025 in India this weekend. The three-day fan convention, which will take place from November 15 to 17, will light up the HITEX Exhibition Center with unforgettable highlights from the beloved world of Japanese animation. Visit the Crunchyroll booth at Hyderabad Comic Con from November 15 to 17, 2024. (Crunchyroll)

The latest iteration of Comic Con India will offer an ideal rendezvous point for the Indian anime fan community to assemble and make the most of this fall weekend's offerings. It will especially unveil sweet attractions for die-hard fans of One Piece and Blue Lock.

What can anime fans look forward to at the Crunchyroll booth at Hyderabad Comic Con?

The Hyderabad Crunchyroll booth will celebrate Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga series One Piece’s 25th anniversary, allowing fans to set sail on epic adventures with the perfect photo op for the Straw Hat clan.

One Piece photo op at Hyderabad Comic Con 2025.(Crunchyroll)

Visitors will also have the best opportunity to unleash their soccer skills at the Blue Lock-themed soccer activation. Exclusive merchandise dedicated to the sports anime will brighten the day for high-scoring fans.

In addition to these anime-specific installations, visiting Otakus may even walk away with a treasure trove of exclusive Crunchyroll goodies, including swag bags, limited-edition One Piece collector cards and Solo Leveling acrylic keychains.

Blue Lock activation at Hyderabad Comic Con 2025.(Crunchyroll)

If you consider yourself an anime expert and dare to step up to the challenge at hand, an anime trivia extravaganza awaits you at the Crunchyroll booth this weekend in Hyderabad. These sessions will be throughout the day at the booth and main stage. Exclusive prizes are just some right answers away, so make sure to flaunt your anime knowledge like your life depends on it.

Last but not least, a 180-degree Time-Freeze photo op will be waiting for you to attain anime fame. The multi-camera stop will unlock your personal anime moment, capturing you in a thrilling time-freeze effect.