Another anime renewal confirmed: Classroom of the Elite Year 2 era is officially in session

It's raining anime confirmations and renewals this year! The TV adaptation of Shogo Kinugasa and Sunsaku Tomose's hit light novel series is ready to roll out more psychological thrills in the coming future. Just months after Classroom of the Elite Season 3 wrapped up its high school seriousness, the anime's future was sealed at the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024 held in Japan on Sunday, September 1. Classroom of the Elite Season 4 release date is yet to be revealed.(Lerche)

Although Classroom of the Elite Season 4 is officially in the works, not much is known about the series' progress was known at the time of writing. The anime adaptation's continuation was teased with a brand-new key visual, hinting at the actions of the upcoming TV chapter, which will see Ayanokouji and his classmates beginning their second year at the Advances Nurturing High School.

Details related to the show's cast and crew and release window have yet to be announced. The good news is that fans of the show already have an idea about where the storyline is headed, as Season 4 is set to adapt the light novel Classroom of the Elite: Year 2. As of August 2024, the sequel series has 12 main volumes.

With Media Factory publishing the original Japanese copies, Seven Seas Entertainment handles the novels' English translation. The latter described the Year 2 sequel as:

“As Ayanokouji and his classmates begin their second year at the Advanced Nurturing High School, they’re greeted by a fresh gauntlet of exams and a fresh batch of rather unique first-year students. They’ll have to get to know each other quickly, because the first special exam pairs the first-years with the second-years on a written test—with only the second-years facing expulsion if their team performs poorly! Worse yet? It seems one of the new first-years is also from the White Room. Can Ayanokouji avoid expulsion while sussing out the identity of this hidden foe?”

Classroom of the Elite started airing in 2017, followed by Season 2 episodes in July 2022. The third installment of the anime adaptation premiered in January 2024. All three seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll.

Season 2 staff included Seiji Kisji and Hiroyuki Hashimoto as chief directors with Yoshihito Nishouji helming the show at Japanese animation studio Lerche. Hayato Kazano and Kou Shigenobu took over as series composers. Meanwhile, Masaru Yokoyama and Kana Hashiguchi handled the music composition alongside Kazuaki Morita controlling character designs.

Check out the new Classroom of the Elite Season 4 teaser visuals: