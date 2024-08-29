Bananya Season 3 anime streaming platform confirmed; release window and more deets out

Looking for a break from action-packed and dark-themed anime titles? Real entertainment is back, as here come carefree hours with Bananya, the adorable kitty that lives in a banana. His friends come out of hiding and play when humans aren't around. The forthcoming anime saga will flip open a book of silly antics and fun adventures this fall. Bananya Season 3 premieres this October on Crunchyroll.(©Bananya Lovers)

A new anime season of Bananya Around the World is set to premiere in a few months. Per the latest announcements, Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming rights for the upcoming season. Audiences in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and the Indian subcontinent can view the heartwarming series on the go-to anime platform this October.

Director Kyo Yatate will be back at the helm for the third installment of the Bananya series at the animation studio Lesprit.

A teaser trailer and new key art for the series are also out now, raising excitement among anime lovers. Masahiro Takata will take over the series composition, and Sei Yoshitsuki will contribute to the scripts.

The leading Japanese voice cast includes Yuki Kaji as Bananya and Ayumu Murase as Baby Sweet.

Crunchyroll's official synopsis for Bananya Season 3: “Bananya returns! The mysterious cat who lives inside a banana is back for a new adventure when a ball of light appears. After the ball flashes, a new cat named Baby Sweet emerges. The two quickly become friends and set off on a grand adventure to discover new and exciting places around the world. Join the new friends on their journey!”

Watch the Bananya Around the World teaser trailer:

Bananya Season 3 release date

Although the exact premiere date has yet to be announced, the first few episodes of Bananya Around the World will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in October. The following episodes will air later.