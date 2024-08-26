Naruto creator hints at a new potential manga in the works as Boruto's finale looms

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and co-author of Boruto, Mikio Ikemoto, were recently invited to France from August 23 to 24, 2024. CGR Events hosted a theatrical fest titled “Naruto and Boruto: Night at Konoha,” the goal of which was to stream the best fight scenes from the Naruto series. It also revisited the 2015 anime movie “Boruto: Naruto the Movie.” Eventually, Naruto's French publisher, Kana, interviewed the two colleagues, and multiple events and press conferences were planned to celebrate the creators. Naruto and Boruto creator hints upcoming manga

What went down in the interview?

Masashi Kishimoto was asked about his future career goals, and the author revealed, “It is a difficult question. I think I have a goal, but the most important thing is to spend time with my family.” He added, “I love the moments with the fans, I want to have a little more. I think that in these moments I find motivation and will for new work.”

While this was not a solid confirmation of an upcoming manga, it was enough to spark curiosity and excitement among fans. Naruto lovers everywhere have been waiting for the author to give them a new piece of work, and with this statement, it seems he has reassured them of what they have been waiting for.

Mikio Ikemoto also mentioned the difference between Naruto and Boruto. He claimed that Naruto was a man with nothing who eventually built himself everything. But Boruto has everything, loses it, and then tries to put it together. Boruto's character resembles Sasuke in terms of loss, and in terms of achievement, he resembles Naruto.

It is rumoured that Ikemoto has also confirmed that The Matrix influenced Boruto's story. Sarada is speculated to be Trinity, while Boruto is Neo and 'The One'. Boruto and Neo have the same goals: to free humanity and fulfil their destiny. But Boruto's ending could have its own twists and turns.

What to expect from Masashi Kishimoto's potential manga?

In the interview, Kishimoto revealed that if he had a chance to explore a character in Naruto, it would be Sakura Haruno. He added that she was the only character whose parents were not shown in the manga. The author also repented for not talking about them earlier in the story, but it was too late, and he missed his chance. However, he tried to show her parents a little in the theatrical version. If he could go back, he would add a scene surrounding Sakura's life.

However, Kishimoto may want to be involved in a manga unrelated to Naruto and Boruto. Previously, the author wrote a sci-fi series called ‘Samurai 8,’ which Shonen Jump had to cancel due to a lack of sales. After this project, he also wrote a one-shot titled ‘Mario,’ and fans anticipate that his next project might be related to the mafia hitman.

The protagonist of this one-shot, Mario, was initially sketched in a Naruto character sheet back in 1998. This seems to hint that Kishimoto was planning to act on the story for quite some time. Fans everywhere are excited to know more about Kishimoto's new creations and exciting series.