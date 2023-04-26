Sasuke Retsuden manga's final chapter delivers Sasuke & Sakura's epic love story in the best possible way

It's the moment we've all been waiting for! Sasuke and Sakura are officially together and in love in Naruto's latest spin-off manga, Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust. After years of anticipation, fans of the hit anime series can finally revel in the sweet romance between the two characters. The final chapter of Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust has left fans emotional and overjoyed. It's a moment that fans have been waiting for since the very beginning of the series. Sasuke and Sakura have finally come together, and it's a love story that will be remembered for years to come.(Studio Pierrot )

As one of the biggest anime series in history, Naruto has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. The story of Team 7, consisting of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, has been a fan favourite since its debut two decades ago. Fans have watched the three characters grow up together and face various challenges, including Sasuke's betrayal and his eventual redemption.

Throughout the story, fans can see the deep bond between Sasuke and Sakura grow stronger. Sasuke realizes that he has always had feelings for Sakura, and Sakura finally realizes that Sasuke's wedding ring was not just a gift, but a symbol of his love for her. In the end, the two characters stand on their balcony, looking out at the Hidden Leaf village, sharing a sweet and romantic kiss.

The emotional finale of Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust leaves fans overjoyed

Shingo Kimura brought to life the Sasuke Retsuden manga, with Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka contributing to the original story. The tale delves into a side story where Naruto becomes sick from a chakra illness, and Sasuke takes it upon himself to embark on a mission to find a cure. Over the six months it took to complete, Sasuke and Sakura's relationship strengthens as they journey together.

The long-awaited Sasuke and Sakura romance blossoms in the side story of Sasuke Retsuden

