Naruto's top sensei revealed: You won't believe who took the number one spot!

As a Naruto fan, have you ever imagined being a part of the extraordinary world of Naruto and having the chance to train under one of the Konoha sensei? Well, it turns out that you are not alone. Recently, Narutop99, the official Naruto poll conducted a poll for Naruto fans to choose whose apprentice they would like to become out of the five popular sensei of Konoha.

The poll consisted of five sensei, including Might Guy, Minato Namikaze, Kakashi Hatake, Jiriya, and Asuma Sarutobi. After a total of 174,123 votes, the winner of the poll was Minato Namikaze, who also claimed the title of the #1 character in the Naruto Series in the Narutop99 worldwide popularity poll!

Minato Namikaze wins top spot in Naruto apprentice poll and global popularity poll

Minato Namikaze, also known as the Yellow Flash, is one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto universe. His kind, warm personality has earned him immense popularity in both arenas, and it is no surprise that he won the poll.

Kakashi Hatake comes in second, beloved for his intelligence and fighting skills

Coming in second was Kakashi Hatake, who has been a fan-favourite for years. Kakashi is known for his intelligence, quick thinking, and fighting prowess. He is also a mentor who cares for his students and is always there for them when they need him.

Jiraiya takes third place, known for his unique fighting style and close relationship with Naruto

In third place was Jiraiya, one of the Legendary Sannin. Jiraiya is known for his unique fighting style, his intelligence, and his love for the ladies. He is also known for his close relationship with Naruto, who he trained during his adolescence.

Controversy arises as fans argue for other beloved characters like Itachi Uchiha and Iruka Umino

The poll results were not without controversy, as many fans showed their support for characters who were not candidates, like Itachi Uchiha and Iruka Umino. Fans argued that Itachi was one of the most skilled ninjas in the Naruto universe and had a unique teaching style that would benefit any student. Others pointed out that Iruka Umino had been one of the earliest mentors for Naruto and was a significant influence on his development as a ninja.