Exclusive| Is Prajakta Koli's book really getting a screen adaptation? The Operation Safed Sagar actor reveals

Prajakta Koli got to play the wife of an Air Force officer, played by Mihir Ahuja , in the recently released web series Operation Safed Sagar . As the show continues to receive love from all over, the actor reflects on how her role gave her a new perspective on things. "The courage and strength that the families of military officers have, we cannot even compare ourselves to that. We can try to understand, but never fully gauge," she says, adding, “When we were shooting their quarters, we would meet all these lovely families. As a civilian, you feel so little and your problems feel inconsequential when you are walking in the Air Force base. These people have put their life on their lines for our safety. I don’t think as a civilian I can ever gauge what it means to be an Air Force wife.”

The show has stood out for not being jingoistic or having chest-thumping patriotism, and Prajakta Koli says it was inspired from reality. “These are real people and when you meet them, you realise that love for the country is the norm for them. It’s not a flag they want to waive to show the rest of the world. It’s what they do for themselves every single day. So, everything got into perspective for us too,” she says.

This year has been quite busy professionally for Prajakta. She had unveiled her debut romance novel as a writer, Too Good To Be True, a year ago and a few months back, there were reports that it is getting adapted on screen by Netflix. Clearing the air on it, Prajakta says, "We don't know yet of that. I was also very surprised when I read that. But there is nothing official yet."