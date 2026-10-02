Mumbai's water stock to last till September 5 next year if 10% water cut approved: BMC data

The civic body currently supplies around 4,100 million litres of water a day (MLD) to the city. Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa has the largest useful storage, at 7,17,037 million litres, of which 7,04,965 million litres was available till September 30. Without a cut and without retaining the reserve storage, supply from the dam is projected to last until June 10, 2027. With the approved reserve storage in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa, the projected date of water availability would extend to August 2, 2027, the data revealed.

Mumbai’s water stock will sustain the city until September 5, 2027, if the 10% water cut is extended and the approved reserve storage in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa – dams that provide the major share of water to the city - is maintained, reported the water-supply planning data prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) . It was presented by Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), at the civic standing committee on Thursday.

Irrigation secretary Prakash Misal said, “There will be shortfall in Kalyan-Dombivli, Palghar, Vasai-Virar and other areas. Water is limited but cities are growing and demand is increasing. Hence, we have decided to give priority to drinking water. But more than MMR, Marathwada and Vidarbha will be hit hard.”

While Mumbai has water stock in its reservoirs, the situation is worrisome in other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as they largely rely on the state irrigation department’s dams.

As at this time last year the water storage in the dams was 88.82%, the present scenario projects the likelihood of a major water scarcity in the next nine to ten months. Hence, the government is likely to impose a 10% cut to save water for the summer and the first two months of next year’s monsoon, said the officer.

On the other hand, with the monsoon season officially ending on September 30, 2026, and 75.25% stock available in the state’s irrigation reservoirs, authorities have decided to regulate supply to farmlands until the onset of the monsoon in 2027, so that water is prioritised for drinking purposes until August 31, 2027, said an officer from the irrigation department.

This means that Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarana will not supply water for irrigation purposes. An official of Bhatsa project said, “We have been told to work on a plan wherein water stocks last till August 31, 2027. Mumbai gets nearly 55 per cent of water from us. We also provide water to Thane. This time, we will have to stop water for irrigation or give them water only if enough drinking water is stocked till August 31, 2027.”

Other regions in metropolitan region Navi Mumbai’s Morbe dam has 74% stock, which is used by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to provide 498 MLD in its area. The civic body’s 10% water cut was revoked after September. However, with limited stock in the dam now, NMMC has issued an advisory to citizens to save and use water conservatively. “As of now we have only issued an advisory to save water. But we are waiting for the state government’s decision on possible future cuts,” said an official from NMMC.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) which gets 425 MLD water supply has communicated with the state government seeking additional quota, arguing that it has not been revised since 2018 despite the increase in population. “While there are no water cuts by KDMC, areas governed by it along the borders are facing shortage. Hence, we have demanded that the sanctioned quota be increased by 180 MLD,” said an official from the water supply department.

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Ambernath and Badlapur, which receive supply from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) scheme from Ulhas River, is not facing a shortage now.

Thane city’s requirement is around 621 MLD, however it currently receives only around 585 to 590 MLD of supply. As a result, Thane is facing a daily water shortfall of around 31 MLD. At present, the dams supplying water to Thane have sufficient storage, but the 10% cut will be implemented in the urban areas following the state government’s decision, said a TMC official.