Mulk and Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha: Lucknow is my middle-age ishq, films and food keep drawing me back

On his recent visit to the state capital, the Assi director says, “There is something about Lucknow that draws me here. Before shooting for Mulk , I would have come here two times only – that too for promotion of Tum Bin (2021) and its sequel – and since then there have been six films as a filmmaker, including my latest production (with working title Gandhi and My Mother ) that is being directed by Sudhir Mishra.”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s love for Lucknow can be gauged by the fact that since he shot Mulk (2018), he has shot three more films in the city, including Article 15 (2019) and Thappad (2020) as director, and two as producer.

“When I leave Lucknow, I am loaded with so much packing from sweets to moongbari, achaar and what not! It’s like koi damad jaa raha hai… this time I went with 10 kgs of foodstuff. From Sabir’s phirni from Old City to khatta-meetha karela from Naimatkhana.”

He says, “Lucknow is my middle-age ishq! If I do a breakdown, Banaras is where I spent my childhood, Aligarh is college day love and Mumbai has given me so much which is beyond my imagination. Now, Lucknow, which I came to for work and fell in love with, and kept coming back for more shoots, events and promotions. The city gives me so much love which can’t be quantified. Now, I have so many friends and well-wishers that I have to keep my visit secret.

‘A-grade food’ A self-confessed foodie, he says, “It’s tough to balance appetite for amazing food and a healthy lifestyle, so when I get them I enjoy it fully and then balance it out with diet and workout. Lucknow only serves A-grade stuff which I believe locals too are unaware of how much amazing food is being served at place which don't advertise and is served in traditional homes. And, it does not apply for non-vegetarian food only…we get some amazing vegetarian stuff as well! There are some cities in India like Amritsar, Varanasi, Delhi and Lucknow where if I have to go, then I have to prepare myself a month before.”

He has also shot the unreleased film Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai, besides producing an unreleased anthology that was shot by Hansal Mehta, myself and Sudhir Mishra, and his current film.

On his visit, he relished samosas from Gayatri Sweets in Cantt, kachauri at Netram, Aminabad and delicacies prepared by khansamas privately.