Legendary Minato Namikaze to join Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game. Master 4th Hokage's devastating techniques

Bandai Namco recently dropped exciting news that the legendary Minato Namikaze, revived and reanimated, is all set to make his grand entry into the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game as the 34th DLC character. As the winner of the NARUTOP99 global character poll, Minato is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats with his impressive new abilities and accessories. And the best part? He will be available for ¥440 before we know it! Bandai Namco recently dropped exciting news that the legendary Minato Namikaze, revived and reanimated, is all set to make his grand entry into the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game as the 34th DLC character.(Bandai Namco)

Season Pass 6 offers an exciting opportunity to train with Minato Namikaze

But that's not all. Fans can also purchase a Season Pass 6, which includes DLC volumes 34-36, for a mere ¥1,155. Minato's reanimated version brings powerful new abilities to the game, including the devastating Celestial Air Slice Type-Zero and the versatile Flying Raijin: Guiding Thunder Ninjutsu. These skills are sure to make an impact on gameplay. As players rank up while training with Minato, they can unlock a whole host of exciting items and upgrades.

Master the Flying Raijin: Guiding Thunder Ninjutsu technique in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Flying Raijin: Guiding Thunder Ninjutsu is a technique where the user marks a location, and then, by throwing a special kunai, teleports to that location. This technique allows players to teleport themselves and their allies to any location on the battlefield. (Also Read: Minato Namikaze dominates the Narutop99 poll, Kishimoto to create one-shot manga for the Fourth Hokage)

Unleash the power of Celestial Air Slice Type-Zero in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The Celestial Air Slice Type-Zero is another technique that players can learn by training with Minato. It is a technique where the user releases a powerful blast of chakra that can cut through anything. It is a powerful offensive technique that can deal significant damage to opponents.

Devastate your opponents with Minato's Flying Raijin: Jiku Shippu Senko Rennodan Zeroshiki Secret Technique

Moreover, players have the opportunity to master Minato's devastating Flying Raijin: Jiku Shippu Senko Rennodan Zeroshiki Secret Technique by training with Minato Namikaze. This technique is a combination of Minato's Flying Raijin technique and his Rasengan technique. Minato uses his Flying Raijin technique to teleport behind his opponent and then strikes them with the Rasengan. This technique is one of the most devastating techniques in the Naruto series. (Also Read: The rise of the Yellow Flash: Why Minato is set to get his own spin-off manga)

This announcement has excited the fans of the Naruto series. Minato Namikaze has always been one of the most popular characters of the Naruto series, and his new addition to the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game has been received positively. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the reanimated version of Minato to be added to the game, and this announcement has made their wait worthwhile.