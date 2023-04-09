Countdown to the ultimate showdown: Top 10 fights in Naruto according to fans

Naruto fans, get ready for the ultimate showdown! The results are in and the countdown begins as we bring you the top 10 fights in Naruto, as voted by fans themselves. From epic battles that shook the very foundation of the shinobi world to heart-wrenching conflicts that tugged at our emotions, these fights have left an indelible mark on the Naruto universe. So, grab your shuriken and chakra, and get ready to relive some of the most epic and unforgettable moments in Naruto history as we dive into the ultimate battle royale. Naruto fans, get ready for the ultimate showdown! The results are in and the countdown begins as we bring you the top 10 fights in Naruto, as voted by fans themselves.(Studio Perriot)

10 - Explosive clash: Sasuke Uchiha vs. Deidara battle it out (Master’s Prophecy and Vengeance arc)

The fight between Sasuke and Deidara is one of the most explosive battles in the Naruto series. Deidara, a member of the criminal organization known as Akatsuki, possesses a unique ability to create and control explosive clay. Sasuke, on the other hand, has Sharingan eyes that allow him to copy his opponent's jutsu. The two fighters engage in an intense battle of wits and power, with Sasuke ultimately coming out on top.

9 - Hyuga clan's finest: Neji Hyuga vs. Kidomaru fight for survival (Sasuke Retrieval arc)

In this fight, Neji Hyuga, a member of the Hyuga clan, faces off against Kidomaru, a member of Orochimaru's Sound Four. Kidomaru is known for his spider-like abilities, which allow him to create and control webs. Neji's Byakugan eyes give him an advantage in detecting Kidomaru's movements, but Kidomaru's deadly accuracy and cunning tactics make him a formidable opponent. The fight is a testament to the power of the Hyuga clan and the strength of Neji's determination.

8 - Legendary ninjas collide: Minato Namikaze vs. Obito Uchiha in a battle of wits (Nine-Tails Taming and Karmic Encounters arc)

Minato Namikaze, also known as the Fourth Hokage, faces off against the Masked Man, who is later revealed to be Obito Uchiha. The two fighters engage in a fierce battle of speed and strategy, with Minato's Flying Thunder God technique and Obito's Sharingan eyes playing key roles. The fight showcases Minato's legendary status as a ninja and Obito's cunning tactics as a member of the Uchiha clan.

7 - Guy's last stand: Might Guy vs. Madara Uchiha (Infinite Tsukuyomi: The Invocation arc)

In this fight, Might Guy, one of the strongest members of the Leaf Village, faces off against Madara Uchiha, one of the most powerful members of the Uchiha clan. The fight is a showcase of Guy's unparalleled strength and speed, as well as Madara's mastery of his Sharingan eyes. The two fighters engage in a brutal battle, with Guy ultimately unleashing his Eight Gates technique, sacrificing his own life to defeat Madara.

6 - Brotherly bonds broken: Sasuke Uchiha vs. Itachi Uchiha's emotional showdown (Master’s Prophecy and Vengeance arc)

The battle between Sasuke and his older brother, Itachi, is one of the most emotional and intense fights in the Naruto series. Itachi, a member of the Uchiha clan and a former member of Akatsuki, possesses powerful Sharingan eyes and a range of deadly jutsu. Sasuke, driven by his desire for revenge, fights with all his might against his older brother. The fight ultimately reveals the tragic backstory of the Uchiha clan and the complex relationship between Sasuke and Itachi.

5 - Protecting the village: Naruto Uzumaki vs. Pain's epic battle (Two Saviors arc)

Naruto's fight against Pain is one of the most epic battles in the series. Pain, a powerful member of the Akatsuki, launches an attack on Konoha, Naruto's home village. Naruto, determined to protect his friends and family, goes up against Pain in an incredible fight that spans multiple episodes. The fight is a showcase of Naruto's growth as a ninja, with him using his most powerful moves to defeat Pain. It's also an emotional moment, as we see the impact Naruto has on the people around him and the lengths he's willing to go to protect them.

4 - Battle between comrades: Kakashi Hatake vs. Obito Uchiha (The Great Ninja War: Obito Uchiha arc)

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most skilled ninjas in the series, and his battle against his former comrade and friend Obito Uchiha is a highlight of the show. Obito, who was thought to be dead, returns as a powerful enemy determined to carry out his plan to create a new world order. Kakashi, who once saw Obito as a friend and comrade, now has to stop him from causing chaos. The fight is an incredible display of both characters' skills, and it's a testament to the impact a friend can have on a friend's life.

3 - A clash of titans: Rock Lee vs. Gaara (Chunin Exams arc)

The fight between Rock Lee and Gaara is one of the most exciting in the series. Lee, a talented martial artist, goes up against Gaara, a powerful ninja with the ability to manipulate sand. The fight is a showcase of both characters' strengths, with Lee displaying his impressive taijutsu skills and Gaara using his sand to devastating effect. The climax of the fight is one of the most iconic moments in Naruto, with Lee opening the gates of his chakra to unleash his most powerful moves.

2 - Final battle for the ages: Naruto Uzumaki vs. Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto and Sasuke arc)

Naruto and Sasuke's rivalry is one of the most iconic in anime history, and their final battle is one for the ages. The two former teammates face off in an intense fight that showcases their incredible powers and skills. It's a battle of ideals, with Naruto trying to save Sasuke from his darkness, and Sasuke determined to destroy everything Naruto stands for. The fight's emotional impact, combined with its incredible action scenes, makes it one of the best in Naruto.

1 - The Ultimate Puppet Master Showdown: Sakura Haruno & Chiyo vs. Sasori (Kazekage Rescue arc)

Fans of the series will remember this incredible fight as one of the most epic moments in Naruto. Sakura Haruno and Chiyo, two of the most skilled medical ninja in the series, face off against Sasori, a puppet master and former member of the Akatsuki. The fight is a perfect blend of strategy, skill, and power. It's also an emotional moment for Sakura, who proves herself as a capable ninja and earns the respect of her teammates.