Can't get enough of Naruto? Here are 8 anime to watch if you miss hidden leaf

If you're a fan of Naruto, you're not alone. This iconic anime has captured the hearts of fans around the world with its thrilling story, dynamic characters, and stunning animation. However, all good things must come to an end, and eventually, you'll reach the final episode of Naruto. It's no surprise that many fans are left wondering what to watch next after finishing the series. Fear not, as there are plenty of shows out there that can satisfy the Naruto-shaped hole in your heart. In this article, we'll dive into some of the best anime to watch if you loved Naruto. 8 anime to watch if you like Naruto.(MAPPA, Studio Perriot)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - The direct sequel you can't-miss

Let's start with the obvious choice – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This anime is a direct sequel to Naruto, following the adventures of Naruto's son, Boruto, and his friends. If you loved Naruto's unique blend of action, comedy, and drama, you'll find plenty to love in Boruto. The anime has a similar tone and feel to its predecessor, but with a fresh new cast of characters and storylines to explore.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – A timeless classic with stunning storytelling and visuals

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a timeless anime that has won the hearts of millions with its incredible storytelling and stunning visuals. The Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse, are on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone, but they soon discover that their journey is more than just a search for an ancient artifact. This anime explores the bonds of family, the consequences of seeking power, and the true meaning of sacrifice. With memorable characters and intense action scenes, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a masterpiece that deserves all the praise it receives.

Bleach – Another long-running shonen anime with unique mythology and impressive fight scenes

Bleach is another long-running shonen anime that should be on every Naruto fan's watchlist. The series follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who gains the powers of a Soul Reaper after encountering a spirit named Rukia. Bleach has a unique world and mythology, and its fight scenes are some of the best in anime. Plus, the show has a huge cast of characters with their own unique abilities and personalities, just like Naruto.

Black Clover - An anime with a plucky underdog protagonist

If you're looking for an anime with a plucky underdog protagonist, look no further than Black Clover. The series follows Asta, a young boy born without any magical abilities in a world where magic is everything. Asta dreams of becoming the Wizard King, and with the help of his friends, he just might achieve his goal. Black Clover has plenty of action, humour, and heart, and its world-building is just as impressive as Naruto's.

Vinland Saga – A more mature anime with intense battles and complex character development

On the other hand, Vinland Saga takes a different approach by transporting viewers to medieval Europe where they follow the story of Thorfinn, a young Viking seeking revenge against his father's killer. The anime explores themes of revenge, identity, and the value of life. With intense battles and complex character development, Vinland Saga is an anime that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Despite its more mature themes, the anime still has a strong emphasis on friendship and loyalty, making it a perfect recommendation for Naruto fans looking to expand their horizons.

Hunter X Hunter – An action-packed anime with unique power systems

Hunter X Hunter is another action-packed shonen anime that Naruto fans are sure to love. The series follows a young boy named Gon as he sets out to become a Hunter, an elite member of society with access to special privileges and abilities. Along the way, Gon makes new friends, faces powerful enemies and learns about the true nature of the world he lives in. Hunter X Hunter features complex characters, unique power systems, and thrilling battles, making it a must-watch for any anime fan.

Jujutsu Kaisen - A unique blend of horror and action with complex characters

Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime that has made waves in the anime community for its unique blend of horror and action. The show centres around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who swallows a cursed object to save his friends, and subsequently transforms into a Jujutsu Sorcerer. In a world where curses roam freely, Jujutsu Sorcerers are trained to exorcise these malevolent spirits to prevent them from harming humans. Jujutsu Kaisen is not afraid to tackle dark themes and has a complex cast of characters that are not just black and white. Like Naruto, the series highlights the importance of friendship and camaraderie, and it's inspiring to see how Yuji and his fellow sorcerers stand up against the forces of evil.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - A breathtaking anime with a perfect balance of action and drama

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is another recent anime that has garnered a massive following. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who becomes a demon slayer after his family is brutally murdered by demons, and his sister, Nezuko, is turned into one. With the goal of turning his sister back into a human and avenging his family, Tanjiro embarks on a dangerous journey to become the best demon slayer in the land. The animation in this series is breathtaking, and the fight scenes are some of the best in anime. The series has a perfect balance of action, drama, and comedy, and it's easy to get invested in the characters' journeys.