Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

Dive into the world of Classroom of the Elite as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji navigates Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School. With its unique twist on academia, the anime has captivated audiences. Now, let's unravel the details of Season 3 Episode 3! High-stakes scenarios and revelations await in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Time:

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 is set to release on January 17, 2024, in Japan at 10:30 pm (JST). For global fans, catch it around 2 pm (GMT) or 7 am (PT).

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Where to Watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3:

Witness the drama unfold on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto in Japan. However, for international viewers, Crunchyroll is the go-to platform to stream Classroom of the Elite Season 3.

Recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2:

In the last episode, the plot thickened as the students of Class 1-D delved into the truth behind the point system. As tensions rise, the intricate dynamics of survival at Advanced Nurturing High School take center stage.

What to Expect From Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3:

Episode 3 promises more twists and turns as our protagonists navigate the challenges within the cutthroat institution. With the Culling Game Arc underway, anticipate high-stakes scenarios and revelations.

Anime Synopsis:

Classroom of the Elite revolves around Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where students face fierce competition, intricate relationships, and a motto engraved in their hearts: "survival of the fittest." Monthly point rewards and laissez-faire policies add layers to this thrilling narrative.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Cast and Characters to Look Out For:

The anime boasts a stellar cast, including Shouya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, Soma Saito, Rina Hidaka, Ayana Taketatsu, Yurika Kubo, Akari Kitou, Yuichiro Umehara, and more. Each character brings a unique flavor to the survival drama.