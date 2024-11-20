Maharashtra polls: Shah Rukh Khan comes with Gauri, Suhana and Aryan to cast his vote

It was a family outing for superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday as he stepped out to cast his vote during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in Mumbai. The actor was spotted arriving at the polling booth with his wife Gauri Khan, and kids: Suhana and Aryan. Also read: Salman Khan steps out to vote amid death threats, greets fans with flying kisses. Watch. Shah Rukh Khan didn't pose for the cameras when he stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with fam

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in style at the polling booth. Shah Rukh was seen in a cool white shirt paired with blue denim jeans, with a beanie cap. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan wore a white tank top with a beige coat. Aryan Khan looked stylish in an all-black attire, and Suhana looked chic in a long green polka dress. His entry was met with huge cheer and frenzy among the paparazzi. However, the actor didn’t pose for the cameras and made his way directly inside the polling booth.

In fact, while leaving the polling booth, he didn't pose for the cameras, and was seen guiding his daughter to the car amidst the crowd.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, several other celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted outside the polling booths after casting their votes.

All about Maharashtra elections

The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections kicked off on Wednesday at 7 am and will wrap up at 6 pm. This single-phase election covers all 288 assembly constituencies, with a total 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents.

When it comes to political parties, BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.