Shalini Passi says Gauri Khan was ‘concerned’ for her after watching Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Shalini Passi became an overnight sensation when reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives dropped on Netflix. The art aficionado has been hailed for everything from her maximalist fashion sense to her candidness. In an interview with News18, Shalini revealed that her friend, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, was ‘genuinely concerned’ for her after watching the show. (Also Read: Karan Johar asks Maheep Kapoor if she's threatened by Shalini Passi getting all the attention. Watch her response) Gauri Khan has been friends with Shalini Passi since she lived in Delhi before marrying Shah Rukh Khan.

Shalini Passi on Gauri Khan’s feedback

Shalini told the publication that the feedback she has received since the show aired has been special, particularly from Gauri. She recalled, “The most special reaction came from Gauri. She called me while I was in Bombay, just before Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. She said, ‘I’ve seen it. It’s amazing. You’re incredible.’ She was genuinely concerned for me, and when she told me how much she loved the show, it really touched my heart. Gauri knows me better than most, so hearing that from her was very special.”

Shalini and Gauri have been friends since the latter’s Delhi days before her marriage to Shah Rukh Khan. Even while Shalini’s stint on the show was praised, fans were concerned when they saw her recently walk out of an interview with her co-stars twice.

Karan Johar on Shalini Passi getting attention

Karan recently posted a video of Maheep Kapoor, Shalini’s co-star from the show, joking about how Shalini has been getting attention on the show. The filmmaker asks Maheep, “Shalini Passi is getting all the attention this season. Are you feeling threatened?”

Maheep tried to snatch the phone Karan pointed at her. Karan then asked her to share her “inner thoughts.” She responded snarkily, “You're giving me a headache,” to which Karan asked, “Is her popularity giving you a headache?” Maheep smiled, hid her face, and then showed him the middle finger. Shalini reacted to Karan’s video, sharing it on her Instagram stories and writing, “Love these two (heart emoji).”

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives saw Neelam Kothari, Maheep, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh joined by Shalini, Riddhima Kapoor and Kalyani Saha from Delhi.