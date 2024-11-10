Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor groove to hook step of Bobby Deol's song Jamal Kudu. Watch

In a delightful display of family bonding and fun, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to Instagram to share a viral video that has left fans in awe. The duo recreated the iconic dance moves from the viral song Jamal Kudu from the 2023 released film Animal. (Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor recalls how family was trolled after Rishi Kapoor’s death for looking ‘happy’) Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor danced to Jamal Kudu song.

The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The song, known for its catchy beats and the fun challenge of balancing a glass on the head while dancing, has taken the internet by storm.

In a heartwarming video, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her mother, Neetu Kapoor, can be seen performing the energetic dance step while Riddhima balancing a plate on her head.

Riddhima was dressed in a shiny maroon top and a long black skirt. Neetu looked graceful in a white ensemble. The duo brought the moment to life with their playful energy.

Riddhima shared the video on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Good vibes happen on the dance floor only with my mummy," giving fans a glimpse into their close-knit mother-daughter relationship.

The song Jamal Kudu itself has become an anthem since Animal's release. Featuring Bobby Deol's larger-than-life entry, it has resonated with fans for its upbeat rhythm and the unique hookstep that has people everywhere trying to recreate the moves.

It's no surprise that Riddhima and Neetu joined the trend, effortlessly capturing the spirit of the track.

Meanwhile, Riddhima is currently part of the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, which also stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.