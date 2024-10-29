Riddhima Kapoor recalls how family was trolled after Rishi Kapoor’s death for looking ‘happy’

Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has revealed that her whole family was trolled badly after the death of her father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. She said people used to judge them for making appearances in public after his death. Also read: Neetu Kapoor didn't want to be trolled for working after Rishi Kapoor's death: ‘I used to shake’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got special permission to travel down to Mumbai after Rishi Kapoor died.

In an interview with Galatta India about Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, Riddhima spoke about the criticism they faced whenever they seemed happy in photographs or public appearances after the death of Rishi.

Facing trolls

Riddhima shared that while the family was navigating the difficult journey of accepting the reality of his passing, they tried their best to look composed in public. She shared that their attempt to not show their grief in public was misunderstood, with many people assuming that they were not affected.

She reflected on the insensitivity of the trolls, she said, “People used to say to us, ‘Oh, they look so happy, and they are going out, and they are doing this.’ But you have to come home and see what happens.”

Talking about the accusations of privilege, Riddhima said, "People say so and so are privileged, so and so have everything; not necessarily how do you know the insecurity the other person is facing?”

In the interview, she said that she has great admiration for her mother and actor Neetu Kapoor for the way she managed the situation.

About Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was 67. At the time of the death, the family issued a statement, which read, “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him”.

Born in the first family of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor was the son of the man India called the showman, Raj Kapoor, and grandson of the famous Prithviraj Kapoor. Rishi was the second son of Raj and the sibling of Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajeev Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer, following which, the actor was in New York for more than a year to receive treatment.

Rishi was married to Neetu Kapoor. They have two kids together, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. His son Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.