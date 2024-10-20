Neetu Kapoor didn't want to be trolled for working after Rishi Kapoor's death: ‘I used to shake’

Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is the newest addition to Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. In the show's third season, Riddhima received support from brother Ranbir Kapoor and mom Neetu. The mother-daughter duo even discussed coping with Rishi’s death. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals what Neetu Kapoor told her about being a daughter-in-law on her wedding day) Neetu Kapoor spoke about missing Rishi Kapoor and going back to work on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Neetu Kapoor on going back to work

In one of the episodes, Neetu revealed that she was not ready to return to work after Rishi died in 2020 because she didn’t want to get trolled. However, her children Ranbir and Riddhima ‘pushed’ her to take the plunge, and she claims to have been happier.

Talking to Riddhima, she said, “After Papa (Rishi) went...I was not ready. You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show, I did ads. I used to shake before going.” However, Neetu also revealed that she took a break to focus on her well-being. “That's why I have taken a backseat this year. If I stayed home and didn't do anything, I'd go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn't good even until last year.”

In the same episode, Riddhima said, “I don't think we've healed (from Rishi’s death). We don't show it, and we are not vocal about it. But andar se (from the inside), we're still hurting.” Riddhima told her mother, Neetu, that both Ranbir and she were proud of her for working again after their father’s death.

After Neetu married Rishi and had her children--Riddhima in 1980 and Ranbir in 1982, she took a break from films after the 1983 film Jaane Jaan. Apart from playing few cameos, Neetu made a comeback in 2022 with the film JugJugg Jeeyo. She will soon be seen in Letters to Mr Khanna.

About Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for its first two seasons, which streamed on Netflix in 2020 and 2022. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh were joined by Riddhima, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi in season 3. The new season is streaming on Netflix now.