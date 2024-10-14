Alia Bhatt reveals what Neetu Kapoor told her about being a daughter-in-law on her wedding day
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet when they released their stunning wedding pictures in 2022. The two got married at their residence, Vaastu, in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends. In a new chat with Kareena Kapoor for Mirchi Plus, Alia opened up about her sweet equation with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and what she told her about being her daughter-in-law. (Also read: Alia Bhatt is no Angry Young Woman in Jigra: Her one-note angst is no match for Amitabh Bachchan's righteous rage)
What Neetu told Alia
During the chat, when Kareena asked Alia who is the Kapoor who she really looks upto, Alia named her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. She went on to say, “We found a really natural, organic friendship over the last couple of years. It has become really deeper in the last six months. When I was walking for L'oreal and she said she wanted to come for the show. When I was walking she was cheering the loudest. It was like I was back in school and I was seeing my mother over there.”
She went on to add, “I remember when we were getting married she said, 'You are my daughter-in-law and I am your mother-in-law but I had the most beautiful friendship with my mother-in-law. She speaks so fondly of Krishna aunty and the moments that she shared with her. She said that I want the same thing with my daughter-in-law. She is really so cool and so full of positivity and hope.”
More details
Ranbir and Alia started dating during the pre-production of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 blockbuster fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot in 2022 at an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Next year, they will reunite on screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.