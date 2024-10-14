Alia Bhatt reveals what Neetu Kapoor told her about being a daughter-in-law on her wedding day

What Neetu told Alia

During the chat, when Kareena asked Alia who is the Kapoor who she really looks upto, Alia named her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. She went on to say, “We found a really natural, organic friendship over the last couple of years. It has become really deeper in the last six months. When I was walking for L'oreal and she said she wanted to come for the show. When I was walking she was cheering the loudest. It was like I was back in school and I was seeing my mother over there.”

She went on to add, “I remember when we were getting married she said, 'You are my daughter-in-law and I am your mother-in-law but I had the most beautiful friendship with my mother-in-law. She speaks so fondly of Krishna aunty and the moments that she shared with her. She said that I want the same thing with my daughter-in-law. She is really so cool and so full of positivity and hope.”

Ranbir and Alia started dating during the pre-production of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 blockbuster fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot in 2022 at an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Next year, they will reunite on screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.