Not Ranbir or Kareena but Riddhima has all Bollywood khabar, reveals Alia Bhatt; calls her Raha’s fabulous bua

The Kapoor Khandaan is one of the most popular, adored and close-knit families of the Hindi film industry. By the looks of it, they all have a great bond with one another and enjoy each other’s company above all else. Their annual Christmas lunch is the biggest proof! Even when Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her on-screen debut with Karan Johar’s web series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, it was her actor brother Ranbir Kapoor who made a special appearance in the first episode, as his sister’s hype-man. Well, Ranbir’s star wife Alia Bhatt has now shared a sweet message for her sister-in-law. Alia Bhatt shares a sweet message for Ranbir's sister and Raha's bua Riddhima

During a recent interview with Galatta, Riddhima received an endearing voice message from Alia. In this message, Alia revealed that Riddhima knows everything that’s happening in the industry, even better than Ranbir and their cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia shared, “You've always been fabulous and there's never been any doubt about that. In fact, if there's anybody who has all the khabar in the world, that is Riddhima. She very casually drops the biggest gossip bombs and all of it usually lands up being true. So she's way ahead of all of us, especially her brother. But she's also the most kindest, loving, generous human being.”

Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor girls

Alia further described Riddhima as the most entertaining and fabulous Bua who has taught the actor’s daughter Raha Kapoor ‘all kinds of things’. Alia also shared that Riddhima is like her sister, and not just a sister-in-law, before calling her ‘wonderful and extremely inspiring’. How sweet is that? Alia and Riddhima are truly breaking stereotypes set by various Hindi soap operas about what a ‘nanand-bhabhi’ relationship is like.

On the work front, Riddhima is slaying as a fabulous new entry to the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with her fellow ‘dilli ki billis’ Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.