Shalini Passi reveals why she walked out of interview over Kalyani Saha's comment: ‘Don’t need to do PR stunts'

Shalini Passi has reacted to her viral clip where she walked out of an interview. The Delhi-based art and design collector was seen leaving an interview twice in the presence of the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives cast. Shalini, in an interview with Deepak Pareek on his YouTube channel, clarified the same. (Also read: What makes Shalini Passi so watchable in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is her anti-reality TV appeal) Shalini Passi recently clarified about the reason behind walking out of an interview.

Shalini Passi on walking out of interview

When the interviewer asked her, if leaving the interview was a PR stunt or was she genuinely offended by some comments, Shalini said, “We are not actors. We are real personalities. I don't think we need to do PR stunts like that. I just wanted to leave, so I left. Then I came back when I wanted to. Aapke paas koi aur kaam nahi hai baal ki khaal nikalne ke siva (You don't have anything else to do other than nitpicking)?” She laughed off as she made a sarcastic remark.

Shalini Passi's emotional moment at interview

For the unversed, Shalini looked teary-eyed when she walked out during an interview with Galatta India. While the interview was going on, Kalyani Saha was talking and Shalini got up to fix her dress. Kalyani said, “When I am talking Shalini has to get up and get attention to herself because she is not getting attention!” Later, when the host began to talk about her, Shalini said, “I need a break,” as she walked out. Maheep Kapoor then quipped, “Should we be rolling on Season 4?” Bhavana then added, “I think it was what you (Kalyani) said that she wants attention and then everyone laughed!”

About Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Shalini, Kalyani and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The first season of the series, earlier titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix. Its second season premiered on September 2, 2022.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was released on October 18 and is available for streaming on Netflix.