Emotional Shalini Passi leaves interview midway, twice. Fans wonder if Kalyani Saha's comment hurt her

Shalini walks out

During the interview, Shalini said “I need a break,” when the host started to talk about her and walked out of the interview. She said, “You guys can carry on,” as the others asked her what happened. Maheep then quipped, “Should we be rolling on Season 4?” Bhavana then added, “I think it was what you [Kalyani Saha] said that she wants attention and then everyone laughed!”

Shalini returned and then again walked out after a few minutes, without stating the reason. The rest of the cast continued to talk for the next few minutes, after which Shalini returned, looking emotional.

More details

The moment occurred a few minutes ago in the same interview when Kalyani was talking and Shalini got up to fix her dress. Kalyani said, “When I am talking Shalini has to get up and get attention to herself because she is not getting attention!”

A fan reacted in the comments section and said, “I don't feel like Shalini was looking for attention she just felt bad the way Kalyani put it. She is sensitive because she doesn't make fun of people in front of everyone. Out of everyone bhavna really had empathy for her or at least knew what was wrong.” A second fan said, “Shalini is the best... She stood up infact to adjust her dress.” A comment read, “Ok this is now getting out of hand , they have made her cry now.”

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix on October 18.