Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Emotional Shalini Passi leaves interview midway, twice. Fans wonder if Kalyani Saha's comment hurt her

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 29, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Shalini Passi walked out of an interview that featured the rest of the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Bhavana Panday shared why it happened.

Shalini Passi walked out of an interview not once but twice during an interview with the rest of the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives cast. It all happened during an interview with Galatta India, where Shalini walked out of the interview and looked teary-eyed on return. Fans reacted to the moment in the comments and wondered if it was because of Kalyani Saha's comment. (Also read: ‘Shalini Passi reminded me of Ananya in Call Me Bae’: Bhavana Pandey on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives co-star)

Shalini Passi looked bothered with a comment made on her during the interview.
Shalini Passi looked bothered with a comment made on her during the interview.

Shalini walks out

During the interview, Shalini said “I need a break,” when the host started to talk about her and walked out of the interview. She said, “You guys can carry on,” as the others asked her what happened. Maheep then quipped, “Should we be rolling on Season 4?” Bhavana then added, “I think it was what you [Kalyani Saha] said that she wants attention and then everyone laughed!”

Shalini returned and then again walked out after a few minutes, without stating the reason. The rest of the cast continued to talk for the next few minutes, after which Shalini returned, looking emotional.

More details

The moment occurred a few minutes ago in the same interview when Kalyani was talking and Shalini got up to fix her dress. Kalyani said, “When I am talking Shalini has to get up and get attention to herself because she is not getting attention!”

A fan reacted in the comments section and said, “I don't feel like Shalini was looking for attention she just felt bad the way Kalyani put it. She is sensitive because she doesn't make fun of people in front of everyone. Out of everyone bhavna really had empathy for her or at least knew what was wrong.” A second fan said, “Shalini is the best... She stood up infact to adjust her dress.” A comment read, “Ok this is now getting out of hand , they have made her cry now.”

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix on October 18.

Get World Cup ready...
See more
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //