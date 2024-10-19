Maheep Kapoor shares how Shanaya Kapoor was affected by Sridevi, Mona's deaths: ‘She was scared when I woke up in ICU’

Maheep Kapoor had a rough time recently. She has been worried about the launch of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, in the film industry and was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes. On an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, she spoke to her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, about how Sridevi and Mona Kapoor’s deaths affected their kids. (Also Read: Karan Johar breaks silence on dramatic weight loss, rumours of using Ozempic after Maheep Kapoor's comment) Maheep Kapoor detailed how Shanaya Kapoor had to deal with her hospitalisation.

‘I could see it when I woke up in the ICU’

Maheep revealed in an episode that she contracted Covid-19 in December 2021, and in March 2022, she was diagnosed with ‘severe Type-1 diabetes’. One day when Sanjay was in LA, she called him feeling sick because her ‘sugar level was up to 700’.

Sanjay detailed his side of things and said, “You were lucky you were immediately hospitalised. I remember Shanaya was at Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s home). I said, you immediately leave. I was in touch with Kannu (nephew, Mohit Marwah) constantly. Kannu literally dragged you and put you in the car. If you hadn’t gone, you could’ve gone into a coma.”

Maheep said that their nephew ‘saved her life’ and that the doctors told her she could’ve gone into organ failure. “I’ve not ever told you about the children (Shanaya, Jahaan). And how they dealt with the whole situation,” she told Sanjay, adding, “I could see it on their faces when I woke up in the ICU, they were scared. You know, somewhere, with that happened with Sri (Sridevi) and Mona, it’s affected the kids so deeply, they were in shock.”

Sanjay also said that he saw Shanaya ‘grow up in those three days’ when she took over phone calls, spoke to the doctors, and coordinated with the family while Maheep was hospitalised. Sanjay’s brother Boney Kapoor’s first wife, Mona, died after battling cancer in 2012. His second wife, Sridevi, drowned in a bathtub in Dubai in 2018.

About Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for its first two seasons, debuted on Netflix in 2020. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh form the initial cast, joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi in season 3.