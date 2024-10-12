Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai 6 years after her death. Watch

Sridevi Chowk inaugurated in Mumbai

Boney and Khushi inaugurated the road junction in her name, paying tribute to the late Sridevi. Pictures and videos of the event are making the rounds on social media. In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Boney can be seen pulling back a cloth covering a picture of Sridevi. Boney also touches his wife’s picture while Khushi stands by him, looking emotional. The stone commemorating her reads Sridevi Kapoor Chowk.

The inauguration took place on October 12 at 6 pm Shabana was also present to offer her support. The chowk is located at a junction near Sridevi’s longtime residence, Green Acres Tower, where she lived for many years before dying in 2018. The place holds sentimental value, and Boney and Khushi looked overwhelmed by the crowd that turned up at one point. Janhvi Kapoor did not attend the inaugural.

Sridevi’s legacy

Sridevi was born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963 in Chennai. She acted from a young age and made a name for herself in the Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. She married producer Boney in 1996 and had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, in 1997 and 2000.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi was found dead in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai. She was attending a family wedding when she accidentally drowned. Janhvi has since extensively spoken about her mother in various interviews, with both the sisters carrying on her legacy by acting. Janhvi was most recently seen in her first Telugu film Devara: Part 1, while Khushi debuted with the OTT film The Archies.