Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor pair up for romantic drama; to release in February 2025

After months of speculations, it is finally confirmed that Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the first time in an upcoming romantic drama. The team made it official by sharing a poster along with the release date. Also read: Junaid Khan doesn't think dad Aamir Khan is the best actor in the family, chooses step-mom Kiran Rao instead Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan opted for OTT route for their debut in showbiz.

It’s confirmed

On Tuesday, the producers took to Instagram to share the update about the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, it will be out on February 7, 2025. Advait last directed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which flopped at the box office.

To add to the anticipation, the makers have also unveiled a delightful poster, giving a glimpse into the movie's charming vibe.

Taking to Instagram, the makers posted a poster in which one can see a girl and boy taking a selfie. It came with a hint of the story which read, “The theatrical release of our film about Love, Likes and Everything in Between”.

“SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25," read the caption.

The fresh pairing of Junaid and Khushi has generated immense curiosity, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates on the film, including its title, trailer, and music.

One fans wrote, “Untitiled?”, with another wrote, “this is going to be adorable..cannot wait!!!” “Waww.. cant wait,” shared one.

Touted as a romantic comedy, the film is believed to be an adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today. However, nothing has been confirmed on the same by the makers.

More about Khushi and Junaid

Khushi, who is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web film The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the famous comics. She played Betty Cooper in the 2023 film, which also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and others in the lead roles. Apart from the film with Junaid, she is also rumoured to star in a film with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan's son Junaid also opted for the OTT route for his debut. He marked his acting debut in Bollywood with the Netflix release, Maharaj. The film features Junaid as reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji, and also stars Sharvari, Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was received well b y the audiences.