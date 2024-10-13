Ananya Panday says Aryan Khan threatened to leak her, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's personal vlogs when...

Ananya Panday recently starred in the Netflix thriller CTRL. The dystopian film deals with artificial intelligence and diminishing privacy and autonomy online. In a recent promotional video for the film, the actor revealed that once, one of her friends—Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan—threatened to leak her personal vlogs as 'blackmail'. (Also read: Ananya Panday says she once leaked Suhana Khan's number on social media) Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday at an IPL game earlier this year

Why Aryan threatened to leak Ananya's vlogs

Ananya appeared in a video shared by Netflix India in which she and CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about the film with comedian Tanmay Bhat. During the interaction, Ananya revealed, “I used to record what I do in a day and what I eat in a day, but not post it anywhere. I have it! PhotoBooth had just come out on Apple, and me, Suhana, and Shanaya used to record stuff, and Aryan used to threaten us that he would leak those videos if we didn’t do work for him.”

Ananya has been friends with Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, since they were kids. Aryan is Suhana's older brother. Ananya laughed off the memory, saying it was all juvenile fun, calling it her 'random trauma story', to which Tanmay quipped, “Somebody needs to have a word with Aryan.”

When Ananya accidentally leaked Suhana's number

But Ananya has been on the other end of the 'leak' saga as well. In another video for Netflix India released earlier this month, she had revealed that once she inadvertently leaked her BFF Suhana's number. Ananya had said, “Once, I leaked Suhana's number by mistake. I was FaceTiming her. And then I was like, Suhana is not picking up. I screenshotted the picture, and I put it on Instagram, and her number was there. Then she (Suhana Khan) called me, 'Listen, my number got hacked,' and I said, 'Oh my God. What happened Suhana? That's such a crazy story’. But then someone told her that I did it.”

All about CTRL

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL stars Ananya as a content creator named Nella, who uses an AI assistant to ‘delete’ her cheating ex-boyfriend from her life but things soon take a dark turn. The film was released on Netflix earlier this month with praise for its tone and Ananya's performance.