Ananya Panday says she once leaked Suhana Khan's number on social media: 'Then she called me...'

Ananya Panday, who is starring in the new cyber-thriller CTRL, recently spoke about two embarrassing incidents related to online privacy. The actor recalled that there were two moments when she accidentally revealed her and Suhana Khan's contact numbers on social media. Ananya, in an interview with Netflix India, revealed that she had once shared a screenshot of Suhana's number on her Instagram handle. (Also read: Ananya Panday used to burn photographs of her ex to deal with breakup: Nice way to release frustration) Ananya Panday revealed that she once accidentally leaked Suhana Khan's contact number.

Ananya Panday on accidentally leaking numbers

While speaking about cyber threats, Ananya was asked whether her number is not on any database anywhere. She stated that, “No, I leaked my own number once by mistake. It happened when I was doing an interview. It is now changed because of some reason my phone got taken away. There was a press conference and the interview was starting. Some reporters came and asked me for my number to do journalist things and ask questions and all. So, then I gave the number but the interview had started. And they put it on YouTube with my number. Then, it got leaked.”

Ananya further said, “Once I leaked Suhana's number by mistake. I was FaceTiming her. And then I was like, Suhana is not picking up. I screenshotted the picture and I put it on Instagram and her number was there. Then she (Suhana Khan) called me, 'Listen, my number got hacked' and I said, 'Oh my God. What happened Suhana? That's such a crazy story’. But then someone told her that I did it.”

Ananya Panday's acting career

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. Later, she starred in films such as Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Her debut OTT show Call Me Bae was recently released on Prime Video. The comedy-drama series is co-written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D'Cunha. The show also features Muskkaan Jaferi, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Mini Mathur, Sayani Gupta and others in pivotal roles. Call Me Bae is co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Ananya Panday's new release

Ananya's CTRL is a cyber-thriller co-starring Vihaan Samat . Ananya and Vihaan play an influencer couple named Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas. When Joe betrays Nella, she turns to an Artificial Intelligence app to remove him from her life. However, things take a sinister turn when the app takes control. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and was released on October 4 on Netflix India.