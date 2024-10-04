Ananya Panday used to burn photographs of her ex to deal with breakup: Nice way to release frustration

Actor Ananya Panday recently opened up about a dramatic way of dealing with breakups – burning photographs of her ex. In a recent interview with Galatta India, she said revealed that this helped her release frustration and move on from past relationships. Also read: Ananya Panday says government regulation only solution to stop deepfake videos: ‘Our faces and voices are out there’ At present, Ananya Panday is said to be dating Walker Blanco.

It is interesting to note that Ananya’s real-life coping mechanism sounds familiar to the reel version of Kareena Kapoor's character Geet from Jab We Met.

Dealing with heartbreak

Talking about how she used to deal with her breakups while growing up, Ananya shared, “I don’t do that now (burn photos of her ex), but I have done it. It’s not like I’m the only person on earth who has done this. A lot of people have. It’s a nice way to release your frustration.”

In the interview, she also emphasised that she has since become more mature while dealing with her emotions and likes to focus on self-growth. "Just deal with it. Nothing is permanent. You will figure it out. It will get better and knowing that is good enough," she added.

When it comes to her love life, she was rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. While they never confirmed their relationship, they were spotted together on movie outings and foreign holidays. At present, she is said to be dating Walker Blanco.

Ananya Panday’s work file

Ananya entered Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She went on to star in films such as Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. She was also seen in the web show, Call Me Bae, which was recently released on Prime Video India. Now, she will be seen in Netflix India film CTRL, in which she plays a content creator who uses Artificial Intelligence to delete her ex from her memories, till the AI takes over.