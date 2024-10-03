Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Take lessons from these stars on how to dazzle in yellow for Navaratri day 1

Girls love dressing up and don’t need an excuse to get dolled up. But one major reason why we love the festive season so much is because nothing is too much! We get to go all out and embrace our colourful side. Well, today on the first day of Navaratri, we offer prayers to Maa Shailputri who is a form of Goddess Durga. It is believed that the colour yellow is auspicious to begin Navaratri with, as it symbolises joy and brightness. If you’re wondering what to wear today, here are some celebrity approved looks to take inspiration from: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday turns desi divas in yellow

Sara Ali Khan

Actor Sara Ali Khan is a true desi girl at heart who loves wearing pastel chikankari kurtas in day to day life. But she brightened up our Instagram feeds in this mustard yellow brocade lehenga embellished with gota and sequins paired with a v-neck choli, designed by Gopi Vaid. Sara completed the look with an organza dupatta, a heavy choker around her neck and statement bangles

Janhvi Kapoor

Sara’s fellow star kid, actor and fashionista Janhvi Kapoor turned into a true Punjabi kudi earlier this year when she visited Chandigarh for film promotions. When she wasn’t enjoying lassi, Janhvi was setting style goals in her fitted yellow kurti, bright pink salwar and a matching flowy dupatta. Her look was bright, festive and screamed good vibes. Also, don’t miss her matching paranda

Pooja Hegde

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand Indian wedding this year, actor Pooja Hegde channelled her inner goddess. She turned heads as she dazzled in a breathtaking yellow lehenga with dori and sitara work curated at celebrity designer Masaba’s House of Masaba. She opted for a full sleeves blouse featuring an elegant deep neckline, with half hair tied up

Alaya F

How can we not add a saree to a list of festive wear? It’s the most elegant garment known to mankind! Just look at how gorgeous actor Alaya F looks in these pictures, draped in a white and yellow patterned sequin saree by the one and only, Manish Malhotra. This has an 80s touch to it, which is perfect because who doesn’t love retro glam?

Ananya Panday

If you love self embroidery, and who doesn’t, this lehenga donned by Ananya Panday is the one for you. It’s elegant and sombre, but the bright yellow colour makes it the perfect amount of ‘over the top’ for this festive season. Giving her lehenga a modern touch, Ananya opted for a halter-neck backless blouse radiating some serious ‘Poo bani Parvati’ vibes. She completed her look with emerald jewels and her hair in a messy bun

The colour yellow will add on to your natural glow, making you a sight to behold this Navaratri!