Explore
Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi
o
C
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Sign in
My Account
Home
Assembly Elections 2024
2024 US Elections
HT Premium
Loan
₹
10 Lakh
India
World
Real Estate
Powered by
HTCity
Entertainment
Trending
Astrology
Lifestyle
Education
Business
Cities
Latest News
Games & Puzzles
Shop Now
Iran Israel Attack LIVE
Win iPhone 15
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Sports
Delhi News
Mumbai News
Bengaluru News
Technology
Quickreads
Daily Digest
Following
Games
+ 5 more
Technology
Quickreads
Daily Digest
Following
Games
Ananya Panday gets a moustache, turns into Amol Palekar in new pics; fans call her ‘Junior Chunky Panday’
By
Mahima Pandey
Oct 02, 2024 05:40 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Ahead of her film CTRL’s release, Ananya Panday has debuted a new look featuring a moustache. Fans point out her resemblance to her father Chunky Panday
Ananya Panday looks dashing as ever as she debuts her moustache
See more
News
/
HTCity
/
Cinema
/
Ananya Panday gets a moustache, turns into Amol Palekar in new pics; fans call her ‘Junior Chunky Panday’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Share Via
Copy Link
Htcity
Ananya Panday
Chunky Panday
Amol Palekar
Star Kid
Bollywood Star Kids.
Bollywood
Bollywood Star
Bollywood Film
SHARE
Copy
Whatsapp
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin