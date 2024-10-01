‘Bachon ko..’: Saif Ali Khan trolls Devara co-star Janhvi for commenting on his allergies, leaves Jr NTR in splits

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently soaring high on the success of their recently released film Devara: Part 1. While Tarak made his much-awaited comeback to theatres in a double role, Janhvi and Saif made their debut in the Telugu film industry with this project. To promote their action drama, the star cast recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. The episode has been available for streaming on the digital platform since last weekend. But today, Kapil and his team dropped unseen leftover content from the Devara episode, where Saif hilariously trolls Janhvi in a funny segment. Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR on Kapil Sharma's show

In this ‘Bacha Hua Content’ video shared from The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 episode 2, Saif reveals that he’s on a diet and does not consume parathas. When permanent guest Archana Puran Singh claims that he was never like this before and asks the reason for this switch, Saif reveals that he recently got an allergy test done. After the blood test, the actor learnt that he shouldn’t drink milk or eat bread. Right then, Janhvi turned to Saif and said, “Yeh sab faaltu ke allergy test hote hain. Hum sab itne sadiyon se doodh, maida-vaida sab khaate aa rahe hain.”

Saif calmly replied, “But jab bade ho jaate hain doodh nahi peeni chahiye. Bachon ko peeni chahiye.” Janhvi then smiled and sheepishly shared, “Main abhi bhi peeti hun.” When Jr NTR laughed and lauded Saif’s joke, the latter put his thumb close to his mouth mimicking a toddler sipping milk. This left Jr NTR, Kapil and even Janhvi in splits. Well, this off-screen chemistry is pure gold and proof of all the fun the team of Devara had on set while shooting.

Saif is hilarious off camera, but his onscreen character Bhairava was quite intense. The actor has been lauded by fans and critics alike for his portrayal of a vengeful antagonist. Have you seen the film yet?